Exorbitant fare: Seize Ola, Uber vehicles, says K’taka Minister Sriramulu



Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister B. Sriramulu on Saturday issued orders to seize Ola, Uber vehicles who are challenging the authorities in Bengaluru.

Sriramulu while talking to reporters stated that in spite of the orders by the Transport Department to stop services, the cab aggregators are active.

“The officers have been given directions to seize Ola and Uber cabs. The team has been dispatched in this regard,” he added.

He explained that notice has been issued to both the companies for violations in connection with minimum fare rule. The future course of action would be decided in one or two days, he stated.

Minister Sriramulu stated that they are receiving complaints against the cab aggregators every year. “They are supposed to give service and comfort to the customers. There are also some technical issues involved,” he said.

“The conditions have been laid down at the time of issuing of licence. Those conditions are not meant to be flouted. After complaints of violation of conditions, the department had issued notices to them and sought answers. Once the response is received, a decision will be taken,” the Minister stated.

However, sources in the transport department maintained that action could not be initiated against cab aggregators as there is a case pending in the High Court of Karnataka.

Karnataka Transport Department on Friday had issued notices to the app based aggregators Ola, Uber, Rapido to immediately stop their auto services and directed them to give explanation on charges of exorbitant charges levied to customers.

The Transport Department has warned that if the explanation is not given and order is not complied, they would face legal action.

THM Kumar, State Transport Department Commissioner had stated that they received a large number of complaints for two to three days. The complaints were raised specifically on cab aggregators charging double the amount for auto services.

They have been issued notices and given three days’ time to answer on allegations. “A decision would be taken once we receive the response,” he explained.

Sources said that the minimum auto fare is Rs 30 and the waiting charge of Rs 5 for 5 minutes has been fixed officially. But, cab aggregators are allegedly charging Rs 100 as minimum fare and a large section of people have raised complaints against it.

