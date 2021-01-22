Spread the love



















Experience Amazing Sight of Roads in the Land of St Joseph Vaz Shrine & Infosys-MUDIPU!

Mangaluru: Mudipu as you see NOW is not what it used to be a few years ago- the bumpy 18 km drive towards Mangalore University-Konaje and towards Mudipu road is totally recovered with an extreme-makeover, with newly constructed roads completed as a two-phase project, where the state government had released Rs 9 crore to widen the road by one metre on either sides from Thokkottu to Mudipu, when the present MLA U T Khader was a state minister then. The second phase of work was taken up from Kamblapadavu to Mudipu that houses the second facility of IT Bellwether ‘Infosys’. My visit this morning to meet Fr Benjamin Pinto, the priest in-charge of the Mudipu Shrine turned out to be a memorable one, due to the extreme changes that have taken place in the area since my last visit in 2019, especially the ROADS!



Commuting on the the road which leads to St Joseph Vaz Shrine which was like a bumpy camel’s back ride last year, is now a smooth drive or ride on the awesome new road- and no complaints whatsoever. Efforts are underway to convert the stretch from Thokkottu to Mudipu into a four-lane facility with assistance from the Union government, and this could take a few more years. Five bus bays have come up in the above- mentioned stretch to ensure that buses do not block the free flow of traffic.

The medical institutions in the stretch which were requested to develop a model bus station near their institution for the convenience of general commuters as well as their students and staff, and that junction improvement works which had been penciled in to utilize this Rs 9 crore grant have been taken care by the institutions. Even the busy Mudipu market/business area looks neat and tidy, with not much traffic chaos. Infosys has been playing a vital role in keeping these roads clean, and also watering and maintaining the flower/shrubs adoring the road medians.

A drive or ride to the Mudipu hill on the present new road is an exhilarating and interesting experience for tourists and devotees alike. With a picturesque valley beneath the St Joseph Vaz shrine, the hill is one of the best picnic spots in the locality. The hill is located five kilometres from Mangalore University in Konaje and is 23 km from Mangalore City and is situated on the road towards Vittal. After stopping at Mudipu junction, take a diversion from Katte, popularly known as Mudipu Katte. After about a two kilometre walk, drive or ride , the Mudipu hill looms ahead. From atop the hill, the splendid beauty of Mudipu region never tires the eyes.

According to the legend of the shrine, St Joseph Vaz Shrine, atop the hill was witness to a miracle which took place in the 15th century. A parish priest Fr Joseph Vaz became immensely popular much to the envy of some Catholics who kept plotting his downfall. One sunny morning, the group began plotting their conspiracy against him. They requested him to treat a sick person. The compassionate priest set out with the group without suspecting anything. As soon as they had reached atop Mudipu Hill, the men made an attempt on the life of Fr Joseph Vaz.

The defenseless priest immediately struck his stick on the ground, knelt down and began to pray. As the men watched in bewildered silence, a miracle took place. Water sprang out from three different directions. The men who plotted to kill the priest, took to their heels. These three springs with a protective covering stands testimony to the miracle. It is special because a 60 feet deep well next to the springs is barren. It is believed that the water from these springs has miraculous healing powers. Mudipu hill attracts visitors throughout the year. However, every Thursday, special prayers are offered at the Shrine. The shrine also has a special mass on this day. The shrine is back in action since September 2020, after a long break due to the lockdown in March 2020.

The other big attraction of Mudipu is the Infosys, an IT Company which has been functioning since many years at Kottara in Mangaluru is completely relocated to its campus at Mudipu now. The employees at Infosys campus in Kottara are transferred to the company’s fully equipped campus at Mudipu near Konaje which was established a few years back. The BPO division which was functioning here was transferred to Mudipu a couple of years ago. Nearly 4,000 employees are working in various departments at the Mudipu campus, but presently due to the pandemic they are working from home.

The work is speeding up on the new Central Jail – spread over 64 acres of land in Mudipu village, to be built at a total cost of Rs 110 crore. The prison complex – with male, female prisons, hospital, workshop, administrative office, helipad, video conferencing facility and staff quarters – will accommodate 1,000 inmates, unlike the present jail in Mangaluru which can accommodate only 220 plus.. A compound wall was built on the site for the jail in Mudipu at a total cost of Rs 2 crore by the PWD.

Take a trip to Mudipu and feel the out of the hustle and bustle City experience and feel the difference what MUDIPU has to offer!