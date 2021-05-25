Spread the love



















EXPERIENCING GOD’s LOVE at ‘RYSHIVANA’ Retreat Centre

Mangaluru: It was God’s love that took me to “RYSHIVANA” retreat centre, at Ranipura, at the picturesque Southern end of Mangaluru on the banks of river Nethravati. As a result of a deep desire to spend more time with the Lord who died for me on the cross, risen and now living in me. I attended Rev Fr Alvito’s contemplation retreats there. God gave Fr. Alvito, a unique personal call to renounce his profession as a professor of engineering and invited him to follow Christ as a Carmelite priest. The ready response made this holy priest a transformed person, completely given to a life of contemplation, as can be seen. Many persons, lay as well as religious attend his retreats and they are led to taste in-depth the contemplative journey under his guidance.

Ever since then I experienced a blessed thirst for prayer and spent days living in prayerful bliss in this holy place in total peace. Fr Alvito suggested that I spend more time sitting ‘at the feet of the Lord’ in silence and reading the word of God, praying, meditating and so on. Knowing that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever, gives me tremendous joy, peace and happiness to happily ‘sit at the feet of the Lord’ in silence and to know that GOD is present and is attentive to my thoughts and words.

This experience is difficult to describe in words as each time it is new and so more beautiful. Having continued contemplative retreats over the past few years the Lord leads me deeper in this experience of charity, humility and detachment and concern as the prerequisites for prayer and holiness. Mary, the true contemplative who shared her son’s life ever since Mother Mary said “Behold the handmaid of the Lord be it done to me according to thy word”, shared with her son his contemplative journey right up to Calvary. And it was at the Cross Jesus dedicated all humanity as a mother and as children to her. She is the mother of contemplatives and ever guides me, as her child, as I place my life in her hands. She brings me closer to Jesus, her son, teaches me to be obedient to the Father’s will with a humble heart.

In the gospel of Mark 12:30,31 the Lord says, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart with all your soul with all your mind and with all your strength.”

The second is: “You shall love your neighbour as yourself”. As a result, I just surrender myself in God’s hands, do my best not to get attached to anything or any persons. I am fortunate that during my earlier retreats many of my unnecessary branches have been detached by GOD the FATHER and he prunes the healthy ones to bear more fruit. So, often I say the prayer in the name of the father and of the Son and of the holy spirit AMEN.

But I hardly knew my ABBA FATHER. I was told that the kingdom of God is within me (that is the father, son and holy spirit) so every morning and evening I ask for the blessings of my indwelling tribune God and thank for the day followed by prayer and sitting in silence. I call on my ABBA FATHER, and unwanted thoughts or any other problems disturbing me disappear. The Holy Spirit is always guiding me and gives the wisdom to remain on the right path, as per HIS Will and NOT mine. So there is no occasion to fear, to get upset, to worry or feel alone.

Fr Alvito very clearly says again and again, “Steal time for Jesus, and sit at the feet of the Lord during the day now and then, even if for short times amid the humdrum of life.” This is very important. Fr. Alvito exhorted many times that it is not enough to know Jesus, but must experience him and then you will be happy in his company which will help you sit longer and be HIS only. I did spend many hours during my retreats. In the beginning, I would fall asleep in between but I knew my intention was to be at Lord’s feet.

I am sharing this my real joy so that many more people can make themselves happy and get closer to the Lord as we are all on our journey and make our lives a heaven on earth, sitting at the Lord’s feet with Mother Mary’s support. I specially thank God for all the blessings and graces received during my journey on earth and helping me to come closer to HIM. I thank you, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. AMEN.

About Ryshivana:

Ryshivana promotes Indian Christian spirituality in collaboration with different schools of spirituality, both Eastern and Western through a foundation called SRI, which stands for Spirituality Research Institute. We will be organizing long and short-term residential and non-residential programmes on spirituality and related subjects for different people, adopting such methods like lectures, research seminars and workshops. We will be organizing long and short-term residential and non-residential programmes on spirituality and related subjects for different people, adopting such methods like lectures, research seminars and workshops and Holistic Health.

Ryshivana is situated on the hills of Ranipura in Munnur at around 10 km from the city of Mangaluru, Ryshivana is nature’s bounty and a precious gift of God to humanity. The panoramic view of the valley below one’s feet, the ecstatic scene of the broad Netravati river running from the East to West and flowing into the Arabian sea, the full view of the Arabian sea, the sun rise and sun set, makes Ryshivana one of the finest destinations for the pursuit of prayer and contemplation.

This Institute is internationally known for Inner Silence and Contemplation. The edifice is equipped with 80 self-contained single and double rooms with hot and cold water facilities. It has the capacity to accommodate around 150 people at a time. It is well furnished with lecture halls, a library, audiovisual facilities, seminar rooms, a spacious dining hall, main chapel and adoration chapel. Hospitals, medical colleges and the University of Mangalore are at an approachable distance.

Ryshivana organizes both long term and short term spiritual/religious programmes for priests, religious and laity. Moreover, the centre is also available for outsiders to conduct their own programmes.

For More Details Log on to: http://ryshivana.com/ ryshivana.html

For Reflection and Meditation – Luke’s Gospel (1:46-55):

My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord,

My spirit rejoices in God my Savior,

For He has looked with favour on His humble servant.

From this day all generations will call me blessed,

the Almighty has done great things for me,

and holy is His Name.He has mercy on those who fear Him,

in every generation.He has shown the strength of his arm,

He has scattered the pride in their conceit.

He has cast down the mighty from their thrones,

and has lifted up the humble.He has filled the hungry with good things,

and the rich He has sent away empty.

He has come to the help of His servant Israel,

for He has remembered his promise of mercy, the promise

He made our fathers, Abraham and his children forever.

Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning, is now, and will be forever.Amen, Alleluia.

About Author: Ms Tilliola (Tilly) RC Peris

The author Ms Tilliola Peris (nee Lobo) better known as “Tilly”, is a well known motherly lady, more than a social worker, a ‘Friend ‘to one and all. Ms Tilliola RC Peris and her husband, the late John Peris, her companion for 53 years, were Coffee Planters for 34 years. The secret mission of her Late husband and her was, ‘Human Concern and Care’ returns excluded spreading Christ’s love. St Ann’s Capuchin Friary in Bejai, Mangaluru, now a spiritual haven, was donated by Tilly’s grandfather George Lobo in 1936 and named after her grandmother ‘Anne”.It is edifying that this extraordinary lady, handed over her husband’s body to Fr Muller’s Medical College, Mangaluru to support science, and she has also pledged hers too.

“Tilly” is a deeply spiritual person and an active social worker. Many grieving and sad souls find solace in her company. Today at the age of 82 she would put a younger person to shame, as she never wastes time but keeps herself busy helping people of all castes and creeds who are in dire need of help. She is of a courageous and noble spirit that does not need any monuments and is an example for people to bring peace and solace to all in this world.

