Experts from MRPL once again play a Crucial Role in Firefighting

Mangaluru: The fire and Safety Department of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have extended support for firefighting at M/s Catasynth Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., a specialty chemicals manufacturing unit in Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ). MRPL firefighting team had played a major role in extinguishing the fire at Pachchanadi recently wherein Sophisticated firefighting systems of the Petroleum Refinery played a vital role in bringing the fire in control. In the past, MRPL has rushed its experts even to Hassan district whenever there were major fire emergencies and are proving to be saviours in case of fire-related incidents.

An explosion took place at Catasynth Specialty Chemicals at MSEZ Limited on Saturday, April 24 at around 14:00 Hrs. Due to the explosion, thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. MSEZ fire control room informed MRPL for firefighting assistance. Immediately Foam tender was turned out to the site and engaged in firefighting along with other 12 Nos. fire vehicle of state fire services and other mutual aid members. Upon reaching the site, Fire officers Mr Kunal Singh Sikarwar and Mr Harishchandra informed MRPL fire control regarding the major blaze and started firefighting using foam. The fire control room informed all MRPL key personal.

HOD Fire & safety Atul K Bhongle rushed to the site and led the firefighting operation. MRPL Foam tender engaged in foam application and poured around 10000 Liters of foam over the process area and trenches to douse the fire. Even the Managing Director of MRPL M Venkatesh reached the site and encouraged the team. After the controlled fire, MRPL Fire officer Harishchandra went along with one M/s Catasynth plant personal using a Breathing air apparatus set for closing the valve to arrest the leak which was much appreciated by officials and other mutual aid members. The fire continued till 18:00 hrs.

MRPL Managing Director Venkatesh M, HOD Fire & Safety Atul K Bhongle, Fire officers Kunal Singh Sikarwar, Harishchandra and fire crew Shashidhara, Nagaraj Attavar, Santhosh and Shivshankar were appreciated for their dedication and prompt response upon emergency by the District administration officials.