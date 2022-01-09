Experts meet for lifting US sanctions held in Vienna: Iran



Tehran: A meeting on lifting sanctions was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday with the participation of experts from Iran and other remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Negotiations at the level of heads of delegations also continued bilaterally and multilaterally on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry’s report.

In the last two days, intensive talks aimed at reviving the Iranian nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, have been held at various levels and in different forms, it added.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, mechanisms are on the table in the Vienna talks for the issue of guarantees for the full implementation of a possible deal, and there are discussions about the details of such mechanisms.

Another important issue is the verification of lifting sanctions in such a way that Iran can benefit from the removal of sanctions in an effective, practical and verifiable manner, it said.

Tasnim also reported that a checklist of US actions in the Vienna talks is being prepared.