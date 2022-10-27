Exploring the legacy of our Prime Ministers, over 1.15 lakh visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India and located on Teen Murti Marg in New Delhi, received 1,15,161 visitors till September 30 this year.

On October 15, 2022, a record breaking 3,233 people visited the museum which was opened to the public on April 21 this year.

Prominent personalities including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, members of the higher judiciary, diplomats have visited the Sangrahalaya.

The Sangrahalaya displays a comprehensive and balanced perspective on the post-independence history of India. The healthy mix of the latest technology and historic artefacts has impressed one and all. The use of augmented reality and virtual reality has created an enthralling experience of its cutting-edge technology based content. This inclusive endeavour is also aimed at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership role of all the Indian Prime Ministers.

Educational institutions have been arranging visits of students to the Sangrahalaya. On October 15, 2044 students visited from 10 schools. Guided tours are provided with special attention to school groups by the Sangrahalaya staff. The remarks of Children’s Academy, Ghaziabad read “The tour was great. I got to know so much about our Prime Ministers. I am really mesmerised with the museum collection.”

A new gallery on present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being added to the Sangrahalaya. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. A light and sound show is also planned in November with the opening episode on the space programme of India.

A Quarterly Lecture Series by eminent academicians and public leaders on the life and achievements of the Prime Ministers is also planned. It will also present selected exhibits on such occasions. The first in the series will be on Atal Bihari Vajpayee by Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

