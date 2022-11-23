‘EXPRESSIONS 2022’ with Theme ‘FANDOME’- To Infinity & Beyond’ at Roshni Nilaya

‘EXPRESSIONS 2022’ with Theme ‘FANDOME’- ‘To Infinity & Beyond’ at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on 25 November

Mangaluru: School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, is organizing a National Level Inter-Collegiate Talent Hunt “EXPRESSIONS 2022” on 25 November 2022. The theme of the Fest is “FANDOME”- ‘To Infinity and Beyond’. The idea behind the theme is to amalgamate talents and fanfare on a spectrum of challenges worth competing.

Shashi Kumar, IPS, Police Commissioner of Mangaluru City will inaugurate the fest at 9:00 AM in the college auditorium. Ms. Sophia Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya will be presiding over the function. Dr. Kumara IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat shall be the guest of honor.

Swaraj Shetty, Kantara fame will be the Chief Guests for the Valedictory Program at 5:00 PM in the college auditorium on the same day Ms.Sarik Ankitha is the Staff-Coordinator and Ms.Angel Roshni is the student convener for the same.

Nine spectacular events (Reel making, Stress Interview, Cooking without fire, face painting, Mock press, Treasure hunt, Photography, shark tank, Group dance), related to the theme will be held with great zeal and enthusiasm.

For more details contact: Sarik Ankitha, Staff Coordinator (8660516809)