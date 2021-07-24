Spread the love



















Extortion case: Complaint lodged against 4 cops in K’taka



Bengaluru: A complaint has been lodged against a lady inspector and three other police officers with Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with extorting money from a couple who are into interior decoration business. The investigation report is likely to be submitted by the ACB to the Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Monday (July 26).

Renuka, police inspector, Naveen, Ganesh, sub-inspectors, constable Hemanth — all attached to CEN police station in the Whitefield division are accused in the case. They are charged with allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from the complainant and his wife after threatening them that they would be jailed in case of non-payment of money, an ACB officer said on Saturday.

The complainant V.V. Sudeep, a local resident and his wife Shwetha Singh were called to the police station by sub-inspector Ganesh on July 16 on charges of cheating their client of Rs 5 lakh without finishing the assigned work.

Inspector Renuka called them to her chamber and allegedly told the couple that they will be arrested. Later, sub-inspector Naveen called them to his chamber and told them that they will have to pay Rs 10 lakh to the police if they want to walk free from the police station.

After borrowing Rs 10 lakh, the complainant Sudeep was made to return Rs 5 lakh to the client and sub-inspector Naveen took the same amount. The couple was warned that they will have to pay the rest of the money sooner.

Next day, Sudeep approached the accused persons in the police station and told them that it was not possible to arrange for the rest of the money. Sudeep was warned of dire consequences and sub-inspector Naveen started making calls to him demanding money. On July 20, Sudeep lodged a complaint with the ACB.

In the complaint Sudeep explained that sub-inspector Ganesh came to his residence and slapped him when he was asked to show a copy of FIR against him. He also took away mobile phones from him and wife Shwetha Singh.

In the police station another accused sub-inspector Naveen said, he was talking as per the directions of inspector Renuka. When Sudeep took money to the police station, he was asked to put it on the sofa. Accused cop Naveen kept on telling him that inspector Renuka took all the money while demanding for more, Sudeep explained.

ACB ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the complainant has provided evidence along with the complaint. The accused will be summoned for investigation, he added.

