Extortion Case in Suratkal, Five Including Akashbhavan Sharan Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested five persons including Akashbhavan Sharan in connection with an extortion case filed in the Suratkal police station.

The arrested have been identified as Rohidas alias Sharan Akashbhavan (38) from Akashbhavan, Anil Kumar Salian alias Anil (40) from Kankanady, Sainal D’Souza (22) from Bajpe, Prasad (39) from Farangipet and Chethan Kottari (35) from Jappinamogeru.

According to the police, Akashbhavan Sharan who was recently released from jail on bail is the prime accused in the extortion case. The police have seized a white Mahendra XUV car, and three mobile phones from their possession. All the five accused have been handed over to the Suratkal police for further investigation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Akashbhavan Sharan along with his associates had plotted to murder a man from his rival gang. An extortion case was filed in the Suratkal police station and during the investigations, it was revealed that Akshabhava Sharan had threatened the complainant.

Search is on for the other accused who are absconding.