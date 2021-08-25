Spread the love



















Extreme-Makeover! 132-Year-Old Mangaluru North Police Station- Bunder Renovated

Mangaluru: It was one of the OLDEST Buildings in the Bunder area until it was renovated recently- and we are talking about the 132-year-old Mangaluru North Police Station in the Bunder area. Since the building was getting old and was seen in dilapidated condition, police inspector Govind Raju who was serving at this police station between 2019 until 2021, took the initiative in renovating the historic building.

BEFORE…..

Speaking to the media, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We need to appreciate the interest and efforts put in by police inspector Govind Raju in raising funds from local businessmen and the public for the renovation expenses. Electrical work, Patching work, painting work, apart from repair of the flag post, new dining area, among other facilities were added at a cost of Rs 8 lakh. It should be noted that the building was built in the year 1889 at a cost of Rs 16,000 on a 0.67-acre land”.

AFTER RENOVATION …..

The Police Commissioner after visiting the renovated building took a few pics and shared them on social media. He was joined by DCP Hariram Shankar, B P Dinesh Kumar, ACP P A Hegde, among others. The police personnel were complimented and appreciated for their support during the renovation.

Like this: Like Loading...