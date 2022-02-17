Extreme-Makeover! A 60-year-old Keralite Daily Wage LABOURER Transformed into a MODEL-Thanks to a Photographer who made it happen. The daily wage worker, identified as Mammikka, recently wrapped up a promotional photoshoot of a local firm wearing a suit and posing with an iPad.

Mangaluru: One day you were poor, and very soon you became rich. Similarly one day you were a labourer, and very soon you become a model. And here is one such example, where a 60-year-old Kozhikode-Kerala man who was more familiar in his locality in his faded lungi and shirt, is rocking social media with his super glam makeover, as a Model. The man, Mammikka, who used to work as a labourer has now become a model. The daily wage worker recently wrapped up a promotional photoshoot of a local firm wearing a suit and posing with an iPad. Mammikka has traded in his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and sunglasses, representing a wedding suit company owned by Vayajil.



It was photographer Shareek Vayalil who spotted the talent for modelling in this daily wage worker. He had earlier posted a photo of Mammikka on his social media page which went viral for his apparent resemblance to actor Vinayakan. Later, when this assignment came up, Shareek could think of no one else but Mammikka. His make-up was done by artist Majnas. Aashiq Fuad and Shabeeb Vayalil were the make-up assistants.

Mammikka now has an Instagram page where photos of him in regular clothes as well as the makeover have been shared. He is now a hero in his native Vennakkad, Kodivalli in Kozhikode. Mammikka’s pictures have garnered thousands of views on Instagram and Facebook. A makeover video of Mammikka’s has been watched by thousands of people on Instagram, supporting the labourer for his new role. Vayajil says that he could think of no one better to model for his company than Mammikka, following reactions to his picture online. Mammikka says he would now like to try modelling alongside his regular job as a daily wager.