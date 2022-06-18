Extreme Makeover! City’s PVS Kalakunj Transformed to ISKCON Temple

Extreme Makeover! City’s PVS Kalakunj, a banquet/function hall at Kodialbail, near Besant College, Mangaluru Transformed to the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Temple, and will be inaugurated on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

Mangaluru: For decades PVS Kalakunj,a Function/Wedding/Banquet Hall has served thousands of people, wedding ceremonies, especially for Hindus, and other cultural functions were held, will no longer cater to such needs. The hall could accommodate a seating capacity of 700 plus and a floating capacity of 1050. The Kalyana Mantapas provided air-conditioned rooms with locker facilities for the guests. Now that PVS Kalakunj has been leased to ISKCON and totally remodelled to house a ISKCON Mandir, gone are the days where weddings and cultural events took place.

Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, His Grace Gunakara Rama Dasa, the Centre Head ISKCON< Mangaluru said, “In pursuit of spreading the real peace and harmony the society based on the teachings of Bhagavad-Gita and Bhagavatam, ISKCON was established by His divine Grace A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada and following in the same footsteps a grand temple of Sri sri Krishna Balaram will be launched on Sunday, 19 June in the earlier premises of PVS Kalakunj Hall, Kodialbail, Off MG Road near Besant College, in the City”.

He further said, “The Vice-Chairman of ISKCON Global Governing Body His Grace Chanchalapathi Dasa will preside over the function, joined by His Holiness Stoka Krsihna Swami-President, ISKCON Mysuru. The inauguration will be done by Ms Sarojini Madhusudan Kushe, the Managing Director of PVS Group, and wife of (late) Madhusudan D Kushe, the former MD of PVS Group. The chief guests will be MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Dr P Dayananda Pai- Chairman, Century Group of Companies, Bengaluru. Guest of honour will be- N Vinaya Hegde-President, Nitte Education Trust; Prof M B Puranik- Chairman, Sharada Group of Institutions; V Sunil Kumar- MLA & Minister of Energy & Kannada & Culture; MLC Manjunath Bhandary; MLA Vedavyas Kamath; MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, among others”.

“The temple will be open to the public for darshan from evening 4.30pm onwards and prasadam will be distributed to all bhaktas. Cultural programme is organized for three days from 19-21 June from4.30pm to 8.30 pm as a part of the grand inauguration. On 19th at 10 am, the Mandir will be inaugurated by the dignitaries; 10.30 am- Grand Abhishekam for Sri sri Krishna Balaram, Sri sri gaura Nitai and Srila Prabhupada ; 11.30 am-Formal Stage programme; 12.30 pm- First Sringara Darshan and arati; and at b1 pm-Maha Prasadam” added His Grace Gunakara Rama Dasa.

His Grace Sanandana Dasa- Secretary ISKCON Mangaluru, and Dr Krishna Murthy,a n ISKCON volunteer were also seated on the dais during the press meet. For further details contact : 8867622108