Extreme Makeover! Reopening of Historic 350 Plus Years Old Milagres Church/Floor Renovation

Extreme Makeover! Reopening of Historic 350 Plus Years Old ‘ Our Lady of Miracles’/Milagres Church/Floor Renovation on Saturday 15 October 2022 at 5 pm

Mangaluru: When one reaches the centre of Mangalore city, one cannot miss the magnificent church of Our Lady of Miracles, also known as ‘ MILAGRES CHURCH’ by many. Established in the year 1680 by Bishop Thomas de Castro, Milagres Church is one of the oldest churches in Dakshina Kannada. It is a magnificent piece of art, but there’s more to it than just art; it is a place where Mother Mary’s devotees come from far and near to venerate her This church has a history of about 350 years and even though the structure of the church has changed many times the present structure is more than a century old. Maintenance of such structures is a difficult task and over the years some parts of the church had deteriorated and required repairs.

The Parish team, the parish council and the parish community took up the task to repair and repaint the church. Due to the pandemic, there were some obstacles initially but with the blessings of Mother Mary and through her continuous intercession that this project of beautification of the church interior came to fruition after many months of work. On 27 August 2021, the parishioners and devotees of Milagres witnessed the blessing of the repainted church by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru. The bishop along with the concelebrants Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-Parish Priest, Fr Ivan D’Souza the Assistant Parish Priest, Fr Onil D’Souza-the Director of St Anthony Ashram-Jeppu, Fr J B Crasta, Fr Walter D’Mello, Fr Maxim D’Souza, Fr Jason Monis and Fr Kenneth Crasta prayed for the community and the church. The mass began with the bishop blessing the church building and the community of faithful.

In his homily, Bishop exhorted the faithful to be joyful people. It is truly a joy for all of us that the church is open again. We began by blessing the church which serves as a reminder that we too are the temples of God. Mary our mother rejoices by singing the Magnificat in her calling to be the new ark of the covenant, through whom God chose his son to be born. She remembers all the prophecies come true in her and through her and she rejoices. In imitating Mary our patron we too rejoice in opening the temple that was closed for many months for repair. We are united especially through this Eucharistic banquet and for this we are joyful. God nourishes us through this banquet of His Son. Let us too as Mary rejoice in this privilege that God has given us to nourish ourselves by visiting this temple.

A few months later, the Parish team, the parish council and the parish community took up the task to renovate the church flooring which was deteriorating, and the flooring work started three months ago, and during the renovation work, the masses were held at the Milagres Degree College 5th floor Rooftop arena. Even though it was planned to reopen the Church before the Feast of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on 8 September 2022, finally after the completion of the flooring work, Milagres Church after renovation is all set to reopen this evening (Saturday, 15 October at 5 pm) and the thanksgiving Eucharist mass on completion of the Church Renovation will be celebrated by Most Rev Aloysius Paul D’souza- Bishop Emeritus and Homily by Msgr Maxim L Noronha-Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the Parish Priest of Milagres Church said “Even though the Church is over 350 years old, the present structure was built in the year 1911, designed by Fr. Augustus Diamanti S.J. an Italian architect, with rich knowledge of European art. Over the past century, the church has catered to many faithful who come to pray and seek the intercession of Mary, the Lady of Miracles. The parishioners had decided to renovate the church flooring while keeping in mind the historicity of the church structure. Relying on the Lord and the intercession of our Mother, and on the generosity of the faithful this work began a few months ago”.

“During the renovation work, alternative arrangements were made for the faithful to attend Sunday and daily masses. Sunday masses were arranged in the Milagres Degree College rooftop auditorium for all the faithful, while the weekday masses were celebrated in the St Monica Chapel adjacent to the church. I wholeheartedly thank everyone who had been a part of this project for the past few months, from our well-wishers and donors, parish clergy, the parish pastoral council, the service providers and all who have involved themselves in this project. I cordially invite the faithful to join in the Thanksgiving Eucharist Mass on Saturday, 15 October at 5 pm” added Fr Bonaventure.

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean the architect behind this project, Ar Nelson Pais of 2PKM Architects, Mangaluru/Mysuru said, “This was a nearly an Rs 80 Lakh project and we are happy it is completed with the help of a Team of architects and engineers, namely Athiq Rahman, Gokul T K, Navaneeth B S, Shravani S B, Manoj K. and myself. Firstly, this project has been possible because of the clarity and vision of Fr. Bonaventure, the parish priest. Research-based sourcing of tiles to match the original size, colour and pattern of the ‘encaustic tiles’, better known as ‘ Athangudi Tiles’, led us to Bharat Floor and Tiles from Bombay who also sent one of their best tile layers and polishers. Richard Rodrigues of Velankanni Constructions was in charge of all other civil works who went out of his way to facilitate the project”.

ABOUT MILAGRES CHURCH- MANGALURU:

The Milagres Church (Church of Our Lady of Miracles) is a historic Roman Catholic Church situated in the Hampankatta locality of Mangaluru. The church was built in 1680 by Bishop Thomas de Castro, a Theatine from Divar, Goa. The original structure was constructed at the site of the present-day cemetery. It is one of the oldest churches in Dakshina Kannada.

First Milagres Church (1680−1784): Local tradition has it that the Idgah mosque in Mangaluru (opposite St. Aloysius College), was constructed by Tipu Sultan with stones taken from the destroyed Milagres Church. Due to its substantial Roman Catholic population, Mangaluru occupied a prominent place in the church administration in India during the 17th century. The Goan Catholics who migrated to Canara lacked priestly leadership, as many of the migrant priests had returned to Goa when the Portuguese withdrew from the region. In 1658, a Carmelite missionary, Fr. Vincento Maria de Santa Catharina visited Canara and reported to Rome about the miserable state of Christianity in that region.

The Holy See came to the aid of the Canara Christians and appointed a Theatine, Bishop Thomas de Castro as the Vicar Apostolic of Canara and Malabar in 1674. Bishop de Castro arrived in Mangalore in 1677 and received a piece of land from the Keladi Queen Chennamma as a gift. After the church was constructed there in 1680, he took up residency in its quarters. Bishop de Castro died on 16 July 1684, and his remains were buried in the southeastern corner of the cemetery, where his grave may be identified by its bronze slab next to St. Monica Chapel.

After Queen Chennamma’s death, the land was repossessed by her successor, King Basavappa. In 1715, a local priest Fr. Pinto secured the land again from Somashekara II. His nephew Fr. Alfred Pinto, who succeeded him, built a new church at the site of the present church in 1756. In 1763, Canara fell under the suzerainty of Hyder Ali and then his son Tipu Sultan in 1782. Believing that the local Christians had conspired against him with the British during the Second Anglo-Mysore War; Tipu captured about 60,000 Mangalorean Catholics on Ash Wednesday 24 February 1784 and herded them to his capital at Seringapatam. In the same year, he also destroyed 27 churches including the Milagres Church.

After Tipu was killed by the British during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War on 4 May 1799, the Mangalorean Catholics were freed from Captivity and most subsequently returned to Mangaluru. Among the returnees was a baker Lawrence Bello, who built a chapel to replace the demolished church, on the site of the present church at a cost of Rs. 400. Fr. Mendez, the Vicar Apostolic secured the necessary furniture, and together with Tipu’s former munshi Salvador Pinto, raised funds and obtained a grant of Rs. 600 to build the church from the government. He laid the foundation stone for a new spacious church in 1811. In 1911, the church’s facade collapsed, following which incumbent Parish priest Fr. Frank Pereira erected the present church structure with Fr. Diamanti S.J. as an architect. A portico was added later to the structure.

