Eye on 2022 polls, Congress to start membership drive in Goa



Panaji: With state assembly elections around a year away, the Congress in Goa on Saturday announced a membership drive, which All India Congress Committee secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao said would help cement on-ground connect for the opposition party.

“The membership drive will start on February 12 in South Goa and on February 13 it will be launched in North Goa. We want to ensure that the cadre of the party will be strengthened through this process,” Rao told a press conference in Panaji on Saturday.

Elections to the state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Rao also said that decisions on rehauling the party’s ground-level block structure and the Pradesh Congress Committee would be taken based on feedback received during the membership drive from party workers as well as people contacted during the outreach.

“All these decisions will be taken depending on this response,” Rao said.