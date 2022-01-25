Facebook friend rapes girl, takes nude video; Bengaluru police yet to arrest him



Bengaluru: A 25-year-old student has accused Bengaluru police of inaction over her complaint of rape. She has alleged that police are not arresting her Facebook friend who raped her as he is a man of influence, even six days after lodging a complaint.

The victim, a fashion designing graduate, had lodged a police complaint with Madanayakanahalli police station in the outskirts of Bengaluru on January 19. She complained that one Harsha Gowda, a local youth had raped her in his car, took her nude videos and photos.

She has further alleged that, if she opened her mouth, her sister would also meet the same fate and the victim’s nude photos would be made viral on social media. However, the police after registering the complaint are yet to arrest the accused. Condemning the delay in making arrests, the victim had even staged a protest in front of the Madanayakanahalli police station on Monday.

When contacted, Madanayakanahalli police stated on Tuesday that they have taken up the investigation. “The victim has to make her statement before the judge. The complaint was lodged on Jan 19. She is demanding an arrest. We will take him into custody soon,” the police maintained.

In her complaint, the victim explained that she came to know about the accused Harsha Gowda in 2014 through Facebook. They started chatting and later the accused proposed to her. After being forced, the victim stopped communicating to him.

Since the accused’s father provided bus services to garment factories, the girl contacted the accused on January 16 on Facebook and asked him for a job opportunity. The accused agreed to meet her near Virus Bar and Restaurant. When the victim went there, he was in the car and asked her to come inside.

The accused told her they can talk about jobs later but first they have to discuss his love proposal to her. The victim alleged that he forced her to drink beer and tried to hug her. He told her he has a private room nearby and they should go there. The accused also told her that he wouldn’t allow her to leave till morning.

When the victim started screaming for help, the accused told her no one will hear her cries as the car is sound proof. No one will be able to see as the vehicle has tinted glasses. Victim alleged that the accused pulled her seat back, slapped her and stripped her. He took videos and photos. The victim alleged that when she tried to cover her face with hands, he slapped again and moved her hands off her face and shot videos.

She alleged that accused dragged her to back seat and raped her. Later, he gave back her clothes and threatened that if she opened her mouth her sister would meet the same fate and her nude videos and photos would be put up on social media. The accused also told she should come whenever he wishes.

The police have registered the case under IPC section 342, 323, 354, 376, 504 and 506. The victim had the support of Kannada and women’s organisations. Madanayakanahalli police are investigating the case.