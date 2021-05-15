Facebook Helps People To Fight Misinformation Related to COVID-19
Now more than ever we are working to connect people to accurate sources, and tackle misinformation — especially about COVID-19. We have made significant investments to remove accounts and content that violate our Community Standards or Ad Policies; reduce the distribution of misinformation and false news, and inform people by giving them more context on the posts they see — so people can decide what to read, trust, and share.During the pandemic, we’ve removed more than 12 million pieces of harmful misinformation on
COVID-19 globally from Facebook and Instagram, including falsehoods about approved vaccines. Facebook has put warning labels on over 167 million posts marked as false by third-party fact checkers. When people see warning labels, about 95% of the time they do not go on to view the original content. We endeavor to give people the tools to make qualified decisions about the information they see online. To support this effort, over the coming weeks we will be rolling out a new campaign in India to educate and inform people about how to detect misinformation related to COVID-19 and encourage them to check the information they receive against an authentic source such as www.mygov.in/covid-19/.
We have developed 6 easy tips to fight COVID-19 misinformation. These tips will show up on Facebook through a series of creative adverts, and link out to a dedicated microsite, www.
encourage people to
1. Get the whole story, not just the headline.
2. Look out for a trusted source
3. Share facts, not rumours
4. Get the full context from credible sources
5. Inform friends and family if they are sharing inaccurate information
6. Pause before you share