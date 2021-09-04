Faced by Losses Frustrated & Angered Traders Say ‘Weekend Curfew’ is Foolish & Nonsense’?  

Spread the love



















Mangaluru: Frustrated & Angered by Losses Faced Traders say ‘Weekend Curfew’ is Foolish & Nonsense’? And it’s absolutely true- have we accomplished any positive results by having Weekend Curfew, other than losses to the business owners and others who depend on earning for their livelihood. And the funniest part is that in spite of the weekend curfew, there are more cases and deaths on Saturday and Sunday-what a joke? Are our officials hooked on stupidity or how to make such decisions in closing most parts of the City.

The simmering discontent among the business community for the curfew imposed during the weekend in Dakshina Kannada district, which was enforced for the third week in a row, has led to strong opposition, with traders raising their voices in frustration and anger due to the enormous loss they have faced and still facing due to this Weekend Curfew, which they say is total nonsense and foolish. Though the business community has opposed the curfew, saying that it is affecting their business, they are upset as the government nor district administration has not responded to them.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Santhosh Kamath-the President of Karavali Textile, Readymade and Footwear Dealers Association said, “Weekend Curfew has had a direct impact on families of thousands of salesmen and others employed in shops. Many shops have closed for good and some are on the verge of closure. We are opposing this unscientific decision which promotes disparity. We have already requested the district administration and people’s representatives to lift curbs. But all of them have turned a blind eye to our issues”.

“Because of restrictions, customers have migrated to online retailers. Small businessmen will find it difficult if they lose customers to online platforms. The festival season is key for businesses, and we expect sales to soar on weekends. Lockdowns and weekend curfews have ruined local businesses, while online shopping is thriving. We, traders, will strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocol, but on the other hand, the district officials have taken any action on roadside vendors who sell products flouting all kinds of Covid guidelines. Why is the admin playing double standard games,” added Kamath. He also questioned the state government’s double standards on imposing restrictions only on traders, but not on public transport.

Suresh Shetty, a cloth merchant said, “The government talks about social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour, but the same rules do not apply to the meetings of political parties and the public transport system. Traders are facing revenue losses, and the government should allow them to keep their businesses open on weekends. Small traders and shopkeepers will be the worst-hit”. Following the announcement of extended weekend lockdown, the streets of the central business district wear a deserted look. Except for essential services like milk booths, hospitals, pharmacies, banks, and public transport, most of the shops remain closed. Hotels were allowed to only offer takeaway services. MCC and district admin officials, Police are deployed at every major street, junction, circle, and place frequented by the public, to check if Covid guidelines were being violated.

While Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Dr K V Rajendra and also DC of Udupi on Friday, urged people, particularly businessmen, to strictly adhere to weekend and night curfew norms being imposed to contain COVID-19, people’s representatives from the region demanded the lifting of weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada. During a virtual meeting with officials on COVID-19 control on Friday, Dr. Rajendra said that merchants should follow all COVID-19 control norms. The district administration will take legal action against those who did not comply with them, he said and added that he would hold a meeting with merchants shortly.

DC also said that weekend and night curfew were being imposed in the district as it was closer to Kerala where positive cases were on the rise and the district receives a large number of students from that State. The weekend curfew would be in force from 9 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday. However, people could buy essentials between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Social activist M G Hegde accused the government of favouring online shopping platforms, while Vasanth Achari-the district secretary of CPI (M)-DK called for an immediate rollback of weekend curfew. “Unscientific weekend curfew will increase the burden on people rather than bring Covid-19 under control. We will hold protests if the district administration does not lift the curfew,” added Achari.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday to urge him to withdraw weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In a memorandum, they said that merchants have demanded the withdrawal of weekend curfew as it was posing problems for workers, autorickshaw drivers, and small businessmen in earning a living, more so in Mangaluru, which is a commercial center. At the same time, people should strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the pandemic, they said.

But if you go around the City, the Weekend Curfew rules are flouted by many businesses, including restaurants seen serving food indoors. Many shops are seen doing business with shops half shut down, fearing raids by officials. Street vendors are happily doing their business with no fear of anyone.

