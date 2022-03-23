Factory making spurious celphos pesticide busted in Delhi



New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a factory and godown that was allegedly manufacturing spurious celphos pesticide and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Bhan, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

Furnishing details, DCP Brijendra Yadav said an information was received regarding manufacturing and stock of spurious pesticide on March 22 after which a team was constituted which conducted a raid at a factory situated at NJ-187, Sector-3, DSIIDC, Bawana, Delhi.

The accused Sanjay was found running a factory manufacturing spurious pesticides. “At his instance, a godown at M 34 was also raided where a large quantity of both manufactured as well as raw material used in manufacturing of spurious celphos and other pesticides were found at both the premises,” the DCP said.

Based on the complaint of Inspector Insecticide, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Insecticide act and the Indian Penal Code.

The senior official further said that in the manufacturing of spurious celphos, the accused used to put 4 kg of original celphos or Senphos pesticide and mix the same with 45 kg of urea fertiliser, one kg of carbon black and one kg of talcum powder thereby creating about 51 kg of spurious celphos pesticide powder.

“After the same he used to make tablets of the spurious celphos and pack it in tubes and containers,” said the official.

More than 300 cartons of spurious celphos pesticide have been recovered. Each carton contained 36 boxes and each box contained 16 tubes. In every tube there were 10 tablets, totalling to over 17 lakhs tablets.

The police further said that they have also seized large quantities of raw material used in the manufacturing process including 12 quintal urea, talcum powder, empty tubes, boxes, bottles and cartons.