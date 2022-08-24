Faculty and Student Development Programme at Roshni Nilaya 23 Aug-30 Aug

Faculty and Student Development Programme at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru on the Topic ‘Entrepreneurship and Employability Skills Development’ from 23 August till 30 August 2022.

Mangaluru: The Faculty and Student Development Programme (FDP) intends to provide assistance to facilitate up-gradation of knowledge, skill and intends to provide opportunities for training of teachers employed in disciplines social work education and students of PG in Social Work at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru Faculty Development Programme (FDP) to cover areas such as new concepts, methods and techniques, theory and skills development and up gradation of pedagogy educational technology, motivation, communication skills, management and other relevant issues to keep pace with the changing scenario in Social Work Education.

Taking inputs from Alumni of Roshni Nilaya , the programme was designed to enhance the teaching and other skills of the faculty along with insights on Entrepreneurship and Employability to students. And to make participants aware about modern teaching tools and methodologies. It provided an opportunity to acquire knowledge about current technological developments in relevant fields. It not only promoted the professional practices relevant to social work education but also motivated the participants to achieve a competitive teaching and learning environment, thus channelizing development with respect to academic qualifications and personal matters.

Roshni Alumni Association, Bengaluru, Roshni Alumni Association, Mangaluru, Nava Karnataka Confederation of Industries & Commerce, Atal Incubation Centre (NITI Aayog Sponsored), NITTE in association with School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru organised seven days of Faculty and Student Development Program from 23rd to 30th August, 2022 at Roshni Nilaya’s Auditorium.

The programme began with a prayer sung by Ms Chithara, MSW student, and CEO of Atal Incubation centre (NITI Ayog sponsored) NITTE Dr Ananthapadmanabha Achar inaugurated the Programme by lighting the lamp joined by Jagadish Shekhar Naik-President of Roshni Alumni Association Bengaluru Chapter; Ms. Emilynne Pais-Secretary of Roshni Alumni Association Mangaluru Chapter; Dr. Juliet C J-Principal, School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya; and Vice Principal of Roshni Nilaya Dr Jennis Mary,

In his inaugural address, chief guest Dr Ananthapadmanabha Achar said, “Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work is a great institution where thousands of students graduated from here have attained top professional posts in various institutions and companies. World class graduates have passed out of this institution bringing name and fame to their Alma mater. India which is stepping to become a superpower of the world has various companies looking forward to employing graduates and also giving them a scope to become entrepreneurs. Graduates should avail such opportunities in joining renowned companies”.

“Alumnis of Roshni Nilaya should unite and work together for the betterment of the aspiring entrepreneurs from this institution, and no doubt that Roshni Nilaya will be a pioneer in producing world class entrepreneurs to serve the nation and world. I wish you all success in your future endeavours and hope to see you all become great entrepreneurs emerging from Roshni Nilaya” added Dr Achar.

With gratitude to his Alma mater, Jagadish Shekhar Naik said that Roshni Nilaya guided him to the path of success. This is a very good initiative where budding entrepreneurs of Roshni Nialya can gain lots of information and knowledge from the experienced resource persons of this programme, added Naik. Dr Jennis Mary speaking on the occasion said that there is a lack of consistency at present. “Our Alumni have great ideas catered to the needs of the present students. Today’s event is a great initiative for the benefits of our budding graduates/entrepreneurs. These kinds of programmes will inspire, motivate and convince the students to become future leaders and great entrepreneurs” .

Dr. Juliet C J-Principal of Roshni Nilaya in her presidential address said, “This initiative of organizing this programme by the alumni should be appreciated and be grateful. It should be noted that anyone who keeps learning remains young, and today’s topic on ‘Entrepreneurship and Employability Skills Development’ will help our students reach greater heights after graduation. It is said that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’, and Roshni Nialya students will show it. We are also looking forward to having Atal Incubation Centre in our campus, if things go well. Thanks once again to everyone who were the backbone of this programme”

Ms Vineetha Periera, a faculty in English department of Roshni Nilaya compered the event and proposed the vote of thanks. During the seven days event a galaxy of expert speakers and resource persons have kindly consented to share their perspectives. List of guests and speakers include-

Dr Nandeesh Y D, head – department of Social Work Govt First Grade College Uppinangady, CA S S Nayak, Practicing Chartered Accountant Mangaluru, Nidhish Rao, Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management, NITTE, Ganesh Hebbar Director, Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME), Mangaluru, Mohan A K dean and head – School of Social Sciences, department of Social Work Central University of Kerala, Santhosh Rao associate vice president – HR Toyota Industries Engine India Bengaluru, Dheeraj Shetty senior general manager – HR Ultraviolette Automotive Bengaluru, Dr Prashantha Kumar, department of Management Studies JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, Hlr Shammy Shiri Managing Trustee, Universal Knowledge Trust, Mangaluru.

ABOUT ROSHNI NILAYA :

School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya was established in 1960 and is a pioneer college imparting Professional Social Work education in the state of Karnataka with special focus on women. For more than a century now, social work has been an internationally recognised practice-based profession, where students are imparted training through a scientific body of knowledge, values & ethics, as well as methods & skills of working with people/systems.

The School of Social Work, managed by the Institute of Social Service Mangalore of Karnataka State, was established in 1960 in Mangalore. It is the pioneer Post Graduate Centre for Social Work Education in Karnataka. It believes in the dictum – “Small is Beautiful”. The Institute has adopted as its motto, the words of Tagore – “LOVE IS MADE FRUITFUL IN SERVICE”- Serving God by serving humans is the principle that guides its action.

About Roshni Alumni Association:

Roshni Alumni Association Bengaluru Chapter was started in the year 1990 and organized many programmes in line with our mother institute motto. ‘AlmaConnect’ is an initiative of Roshni Alumni Association Bengaluru Chapter in collaboration with School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Mangaluru, to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding alumni of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru. It is to record and document the professional social work and social interventions of the Alma Mater.

