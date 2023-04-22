Faculty Development Programme (FDP) at Sahyadri on 28th April 2023



Mangaluru: One-Day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Data Insights with AI & Cloud using Power BI’ organized by Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru With the implementation of NEP 2020, the need for imparting future skills has become the need of the hour. Many Universities have rolled out mandatory Skill Enhancement Courses on AI, Cyber Security, Data Science, Robotics and other Future Skills, leaving faculty members with no option but to up-skill themselves on these Future Skills.

To empower the Undergraduate non-technical faculty members, Dept. of Business Administration (MBA) of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has come up with a One-Day Faculty Development Programme on ‘Data Insights with AI & Cloud using Power BI’ on 28th April 2023 from 9 am to 5 pm in Sahyadri Campus, Adyar, Mangaluru 575007. It is an exclusive lab-oriented Hands-On Training being held in the Computer Lab of Sahyadri.

Registrations are open with limited seats. Registration Fees is Rs.200/- (Payable at the Registration Counter). It includes a Welcome Kit, Breakfast and Lunch and a Certificate of Participation.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ FDPSahyadri or Call the FDP Coordinator – Prof. Sushma V on Mobile: +91 96320 53663

