Faculty Development Programme on ‘Work- Life Synergy’ at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: Faculty Development Programme on “Work- life synergy” for the administrative staff was organised by Internal Quality Assurance cell and Department of Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on 24th and 25th of February 2022. Dr Wilsy Francis Asst Professor, Dept of M.Sc Counselling invoked the Gods blessings.

The Programme was graced by the dignitaries Dr. Jenis Mary,Vice Principal, IQAC Coordinator Mrs. Cecilia F. Goveas, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Economics, NAAC Coordinator Dr. Sandra Sunitha Lobo, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Psychology, Dean Administration Dr. Kiran Prasad B, Assistant Professor & Head Department of Sociology. Ms. Rosa N Mathew Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Counselling delivered the keynote address wherein she emphasised the significance of the theme and how it is an opportunity for introspection, to reconnect to self and redefine personal and professional goals.

Dr Jenis Mary, in her presidential address highlighted the vital role of the administrative staff in creating positive impact among the learners and stakeholders. Students and the faculty of the department of Counselling were appreciated for their contributions towards the College and Community. Ms. Ananya Singh, Student II M.Sc. Counselling proposed the vote of thanks.

The FDP was facilitated by Ms. Ananya Singh, Ms Hensita D’Costa, Ms. Jyothi Kanade and Ms. Rajani Birader, Final year students of M.Sc Counselling. The aim of the session was to enhance motivation, Interpersonal skills and Team spirit among the participants. Creative exercises were used to impart the relevance of individual contribution towards the success of a team work, in rediscovering their inner strength and in improving the work life balance.

The session was greatly appreciated by the participants and many expressed it as a remarkable experiential learning. Fun and reflection gave a rejuvenating experience for all.