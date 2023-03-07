Faculty Members of Sahyadri College selected as Panelists for the Intl Women’s Day Programme

Faculty Members of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management selected as Panelists for the International Women’s Day Programme

Mangaluru: The Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR), part of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its TDUPW program, is celebrating ‘International Women’s Day’ on 7th March 2023 on the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. Given the expertise, experience and eminence, Faculty Members of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru – Dr Vishal Samartha and Prof. Padmanabha B have been selected as Panelists during the Panel Discussion on the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Both have been executing the Project sanctioned to Sahyadri by DSIR under the TDUPW scheme on Power Loom for Women Weavers set up in Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management as a Principal Investigator and CO-Principal Investigator respectively. Under this Project, around 165 women weavers have received training on Power Loom from experts in the domain and are in the process of starting their own Power Loom.

Experts and Researchers from all over the country are participating in this programme organized by DSIR on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

