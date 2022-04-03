Fading Murals on Cleanliness Awareness in Mluru being Revived by Ramakrishna Mission

Mangaluru: Curious about fun painted walls that are found around you in Mangaluru city? They are the handiwork of the growing tribe of artists who mix messages with fun. White cube is not passé but there are those who want to go beyond, whose canvas don’t fit into the confines of a gallery. In Mangaluru, this clique of young and restless who claimed the City streets and walls and have literally painted the town red. Look around and you will find it in most places on the walls of dilapidated buildings, under flyovers, colleges, and even on the walls of a College and police station. This has lapped up the city street art like never before.

A wall is a wall, whether it is plain, peeling or broken. But it is much more when it is painted with flowers, peoples culture and tradition, Environment awareness, citizens lifestyle, animals and mystical beings. It is called Street Art. Graffiti also has gone way beyond the single dimension of the wall and we can find paintings in other urban elements, turning corners and playing with perspectives creating dramatic effects and original dynamic scenes. This is Street Art. The principal objective of Mural is to prevent littering, urinating, pasting film and advertisement posters on the walls, and also for beautification of the city. The project was also aimed at promoting tourism. Curious about fun painted walls coming up around you in Mangaluru city?

MURALS HOW THEY LOOKED IN 2017..

MURALS HOW THEY LOOKED IN 2021…



And one such dilapidated wall that had got a face lift with amazing murals is the 1350 ft long compound wall from Government Wenlock Hospital till the Clock Tower in the City. A team of 30 artists and volunteers from Aaditatva Arts-Mangaluru and Mahalas Arts School- Mangaluru, under the leadership of Shailseh Kotian and Vikram Shetty have in the past done painting on a few walls around the City. Many citizens have appreciated and complimented the great art-work of these artists on public walls, which aim in bringing awareness to various issues. had given a new look to this compound wall which stretches from Hampankatta Circle till the Clock Tower. The artists gave an extreme-makeover to this wall with paintings showing Kambla (Buffalo Race), Culture and Tradition of Kudla, City’s Coastline, Venkataramana Temple Car Festival etc, and also messages to bring awareness on keeping Mangaluru clean. These artists did infuse the neglected and dilapidated walls with new life.

It was Ramakrishna Mission Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan which brought awareness among the public through Murals painted on the 1350 ft wall stretching from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower-Mangalore, as part of 200th Swachh Mangaluru Campaign. Bollywood Actor Nana Patekar, along with Swamiji Nikeleshwarananda from Ramakrishna Math – Baroda and other eminent personalities were inaugurated on 12 February 2017.

After 5 long years, this mural art was revived by Swacch Mangaluru Foundation under the guidance of Ramakrishna Math Mangaluru. This will be the launching activity of the foundation. A Total 5350 Sq. feet of art work from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower- Mangaluru. 30 artists of Mangaluru are working on the Art works featuring on Social Awareness, Education, Health, Tulu Culture, Clean – Green Kudla, Agriculture, local monuments and landmarks & other.

Giving a facelift to the walls along the busy roads is the best way to express the seriousness of the residents of Mangaluru in keeping the city clean. This is also a way for supporting art and artists

