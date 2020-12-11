Spread the love



















Failing In Her Efforts Joining Her Husband, Converted Woman has taken New Steps for Justice

Failing Her Efforts in Joining Her Husband Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar, Converted Woman, 36-year-old Mrs Asiyahha Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar, whose original Hindu name was Ms Shanthi Joobi after an inter-religion, has taken new steps for Justice- she staged a dharna in front of her husband’s footwear shop in Sullia, and now she is managing the shop in the absence of her husband, who is not to be found.

Mangaluru: Recalling the story, on 24 November during a press meet, 36-year-old Mrs Asiyahha Khaleel, whose original Hindu name was Mrs Shanthi Joobi after an inter-religion marriage with Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar had gone wrong and sour had said that ‘If I Don’t Get Justice, I’ll pour Petrol and Set Myself on Fire on Friday (27 November) , and it’s for SURE, in front of my husband’s family in Sullia”, but while withdrawing her ultimatum for a resolution to her problem with her husband, speaking to Team Mangalorean has said that she will wait for few more days to reunite with he husband in Sullia, since after her story had gone viral on social media, and on print and electronic media, she has been getting support both from Muslim and Hindu communities, and both communities had requested her to withdraw her ultimatum. (Ref: ‘If I Don’t Get Justice, I’ll Set Myself on Fire this Friday’- Woman after Interreligious Marriage Went Sour )

Later on, that Friday, speaking to the Media, Asiyahha had said “Respecting their sentiments, I have withdrawn from taking the extreme step in ending my life. I am hopeful of an early resolution. But under any circumstances or convincing from anyone, I am not leaving Islam and doing a “Ghar Vaapsi” as sought especially by Sharan Pumpwell, the DK Secretary of VHP, and few other Hindu religious heads. There is no question of leaving Islam because I want to reunite with my husband, whom I loved very dearly, and also do so even now. His family should accept me and allow me to live in their house. I cannot continue to live in a lodge, with all the difficulties. No other woman who has converted to Islam should suffer like me. My well-wishers have understood my condition and are working to resolve the issue, and I am hoping for the best”. (Ref: Converted Woman Says No to ‘Ghar Wapsi’ – Wants Husband Back With Her )

It should be noted that Asiyahha formerly Shanthi Joobi, a native of Kannur-Kerala hailing from a rich and renowned Hindu family, had divorced her Hindu husband whom she had married earlier and divorced, and later married Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar of Sullia, after finding him on Facebook, and getting converted to Islam, in 2017. After her family left her out of property share in January 2020, Ibrahim lived with Asiyasha for brief periods in Bengaluru and other places, where she was working and living, before he moved back to Sullia. For the last five months, Asiyahha has been living in a lodge in Sullia wanting to reunite with Ibrahim.

On Thursday, 26 November she visited Sullia police station along with Sharan Pumpwell of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who was also joined by Ms Surekka Raj and Latheesh Gundia to find a solution. The VHP members tried to convince Asiyahha After holding discussions with her to revert back to Hinduism and also assured Her all support from VHP. But Asiyahha was reluctant to accept their request. Instead, she said that she would stick to Islam, whatsoever. An FIR was then registered at the Sullia police station by Her against her husband’s brother Shihab, alleging that Shihab had forcibly kept Asiyasha’s husband away from her and also collected huge dowry from her. Even though Sharan Pumpwell had decided to help Asiyahha as it was a clear case of ‘Love Jihad’, which Asiyahha had said that what Sharan says is not true.

Asiyahha had even approached Dr Ashwathnarayan (DCN) – Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka government when he was at a BJP programme in Puttur, and submitted a memorandum seeking Justice, for which DCM assured her that he would hand over the memorandum to CM Yediyurappa and see that action is taken fast, and all help will be given to her from the government. After which date was fixed for 9 December to have a meeting at her husband’s family’s house, in order to get united with her husband, but that meeting was unsuccessful.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ms Asiyasha said, “With good hope of getting this situation to end, me along with Deepak Rajesh Rebello- State President of Aadhunik Human Rights Committee, Ms Sheena Coelho- Vice President, Sabeer Ullal- DK Aadhunik Human Rights Committee, Mrs Mariette D’Souza- DK-VP of the Committee, Women’s President Ms Rehnaz, Youth President Sabeer Talapdy, and Ms Haseena- President of Compliance Group, among others went to my husband’s house in Sullia on 9 December at around 9:30 am , but found the door locked from outside, even though there were lights inside the house”.

“Finding no one to welcome there, we went to the mosque, where my husband’s father and his brother Shihab were there (after he had got the bail), and at the mosque at around 3:00 pm, my husband’s dad signed the papers stating that our Nikha was accepted and that I would be allowed to join my husband and stay with them. But later in the evening, neither my husband’s father nor Shihab could be seen at the house, so I decided to stage a dharna in front of my husband’s footwear shop around 7:00 pm on 9 December, during which a large crowd of about 300 people, supporting me gathered near the shop. In order to prevent any untoward incident, the police chased the crowd away, even though I begged them not to do so since they had come to support me. Since the shop belonged to my husband, I went inside the shop, and I sat at the cash counter until 3:00 am of 10 December”, added Asiyahha.

She further said, “Even on 10 December I sat inside the shop from 9:00 am till closing time, and even today I am at the shop- and I will continue to be at the shop until I get Justice, in getting my husband back. The main culprit who is playing games in preventing my husband from reuniting with me is his brother, Shihab. He even switched off the main switch to the shop, and I had to sit in the dark, but one young man named Nawaz, who stood at the shop as protection, was attacked by a group sent by Shihab. But I stood firm sitting inside the shop. I have made a new lock for the shop, and I will be managing the shop in the absence of my husband until he reunites with me”.

She concluded saying, “Since I still love my husband very dearly, I want him back with me. I know he is ready to join me back, but his family are not allowing him. His elder brother and cousins have already abused me with bad words, and his brother has challenged me that he will kill Khaleel and not allow us to lead a life and he has threatened that he will kill me also. I have been forcibly kept away from my husband by his elder brother Shihab and other family members, who have been forcing Ibrahim Khaleel Kattekar to stay away from me. It seems like my husband’s family is still not happy and continues to inflict mental torture, and trying to keep me away from my husband. But whatever the circumstances are, I will fight until I get justice”.

Rumours are that the Swamiji who has been helping Asiyahha in her problems, Shree Rajashekharananda Swamiji, of Vajradehi Math Gurupura, has reportedly got death threats from abroad., one from Malaysia and another from Iraq, for which the Swamiji has said that he won’t budge for such threats. When we asked Asiyahha about the threats received by the Swami, she was not aware of it, and probably someone out of hate might be involved since the Swamiji is helping me out in getting out of this mess.