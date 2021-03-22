Spread the love



















Fair to heavy rain, snow likely in J&K till March 24

Srinagar: Moderate rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the mountains in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast heavy rain/snow at scattered places in the next two days.

“Please remain alert and cautious of possible thunderstorms/lightning (Don’t sit under trees, iron poles etc), avalanches, water logging in low lying areas, flash flood/mudslides,” Sonam Lotus, the MET director said.

“Widespread moderate rain/snow most likely to continue till March 24. Heavy to very heavy rain/snow most likely at scattered places of the union territory.”

Srinagar had 7.4, Pahalgam 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.5, Kargil 1.6 and Drass 0.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.2, Katra 14.6, Batote 8.4, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 7.5 as the minimum temperature.