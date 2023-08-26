Faith stood strong in an unpredictable world, Adieu to Msgr. Fr Baptist Menezes from Father Muller

The requiem mass was held in honour of Rt. Rev. Msgr. Fr Baptist Menezes by the management of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions at 4:30 p.m. on August 26, 2023, bidding adieu to its former director.

The mass was led by the incumbent director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, with priests of the Father Muller management along with the Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese, Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, and the director of St. Joseph Engineering College, Rev. Fr. Prakash D’Souza.

Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, who preached the sermon, stressed the ‘faith in Christ’ that the former director held. In this uncertain world, Fr Baptist held firm in his faith that his Lord was his provider, and with this firm belief, he carried out many works in the institutions. His works stand as a testimony to bringing education in healthcare care closer to the general public through modern infrastructure and healthcare education.

Rev. Fr Richard Coelho read the eulogy and chronologically laid out the tenure and works undertaken by the late Fr Baptist. He bid a tearful goodbye, reminiscent of his association with him.

Bishop Emeritus blessed the mortal remains and prayed that his soul rest in peace. Many of the institution’s faculty and staff who had worked during the tenure of Rev. Fr. Baptist attended the mass. The mortal remains were then let out for homage.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions remain indebted to its former director and forever grateful for his guidance.

