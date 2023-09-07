Faithful in Fervour at ‘Monte Mariano Church-Farangipet Where ‘Monti Fest’ Originated on 8 Sept 1763

Mangaluru: The ‘Monte Mariano Church/Monastery-Farangipete has a glorious history that dates back to 1763, when Fr Joachim Miranda, a Goan priest who served as FIRST parish priest cared for the spiritual needs of all the Catholics living across the coast till the foot of Western Ghats. Fr Miranda built a seminary at Farangipet and owing to his exceptional holiness, Fr Miranda won the friendship of Hyder Ali, the then king of Mysore Kingdom. ‘Monti Fest’ (feast of Nativity of Mary) was first introduced by him here, followed by all over Karnataka, India and Abroad. The Church/Monastery, and their property which is around six acres, comprises poultry, piggery and cattle, vegetable garden, coconut trees, are areca nutees etc., and also a wine manufacturing unit on the premises which supplies church wine to most of the DK churches.

The official name of the place is Monte Mariano- Mount of Mary. The Monthi fesFestrives its name from Monte. It was here that a Goan priest, Fr. Joachim Miranda, started this annual new corn feast. But, Catholics generally are unfamiliar with the Monte Mariano name and call the place Coventh (convent). They cannot be faulted because even the RTC, based on ancient land records, notes the owner of the plot as Montu Mary Coventu Devaru. One thing is all the ancient lands which are under the church or temple the owner is God, Devaru

The Europeans have a good tradition of first building a Church wherever they go and settle. When the Portuguese landed at Mangaluru, they made their very first house of worship ‘Monte Mariano Church’ in their camp which came to be recognized as Farangipet, to indicate foreigners’ dwellings. Monte Mariano Church in Farangipet is an ancient Catholic denomination, which includes Chua rch, friary, monastery and institution. It is situated on top of the picturesque hillock on the North bank of Netravati River. The famous festival known as “Monthi Festh” coinciding with natthe ive festFestof Mary is celebrated every year.



Fr. Joachim Miranda built a St. Joseph’s seminary at Farangipet which was later shifted to St. Antony’s Ashram-Jeppu and then the present place where the Seminary exits. The motMotherry’s statue which is now erected at the entrance of the main gate was somewhere on the hill near the church. In 1945 it was shifted near the main gate. This Monte Mariano is also known as the second cradle of Capuchins in India since it housed the only Novitiate of the whole of India till 1967. The monastery is located on the bank of the River Nethravathi high on a cliff. The brebreathtakingew of the mighty river in the background with lush greenery on the hillock close to the monastery transpires one to leap into spiritual mode.

The Portuguese conquered Goa in 1510 and founded their empire in India. During 1526 they established three churches around Mangaluru namely Lady of Rosary at Bolar (now Rosario Cathedral), Our Lady of Mercy at Ullal (Panir) and St Francis of Assisi at Farangipet. It was used as a mass to Portuguese traders who arrived via the er route and exiexitedom there. River Netravati is constantly flooded or flows in full swing. It will be pleasing to see the breathtaking view of this mighty river with lush greenery on the hillock at the background of the monastery devotees come here from far-off places to offer prayers.

During 1763, Tippu Sultan after capturing Mangaluru had kept Catholics as captives in Angapatna. Tippu while destroying all churches in Mangaluru miraculously spared Monte Mariano monastery. Monte Mariano lions ‘Mount Mary’, which seme has occupied a special place in the annals of the CatCatholicstory of Mangaluru. It is also popular as ‘Saant Mari’, (Vhoddlem fest) or the feast of the Friary, which in reality is the feast of St Francis of Assisi, which takes place during the month of October. People from life join in the celebration which is famous as ‘Saant Mari’ in the locality. One of the special features of this feast is that beggars from all over who come to the friary on the festival day are fed in the afternoon. Mangaluru Christians consider Vodlem Fest as a special occasion that starts with Saant Mari of Farangipet.

Hyder Ali conquered the Bednore kingdom in 1763 when Fr. Joachim Miranda was the parish priest at Farangipet. Hyder Ali sought his favour and asked for his prayers for the success of his military campaigns and also made votive offerings in Monte Mariano church. His soldiers used to light candles at the foot of Mother Mary so that they may win the wars. However, for Tippu Sultan, Fr. Joachim Miranda was a problem. He was aware that Fr Joachim and Hyder Ali were good friends. Tippu began showing respect for the priest but was determined to capture Catholics and hold them captive in Srirangapatna.

Tippu sought from Fr. Miranda information about the British General, Mathew. He refused to give information. Incidentally, while Tippu destroyed all churches in South Canara, when Tippu’s horsemen arrived to plunder the Monte Mariano monastery, it is known that Fr. Miranda showed the copper plate given by Hyder Ali, authorizing the rights of land for worship. Hence, the soldier’s spared the monastery for frosoldiersing. And also his father’s friendship with Fr. Joachim Miranda.

The first ‘Monti Fest” originated at this Church, and the first Monti Fest celebration was held here on 8 September 1763. And the tradition continues Theeat devotiofervour even today, 260 years later when the catholic faithful assembled to honour Baby Mother Mary with flowers and “Sathe said Sangatha Meliya…Moriyek Hogolsiya” hymn. ‘Monti Fest’ Which Originated At ‘Monte Mariano Church/Monastery’-Farangipet On 8 September 1763, Is Still Continued By The Catholic Faithful With Great Devotion. The faithful hailing from Omzoor, Farangipet, Merlapadav, Bantwal, Bellore, Fajir, Padil, Mogarnad and Loreto gather at this Church for the celebration of the Feast.

‘Monte Mariano Church’ in Farangipet is an ancient Catholic denomination built by the Portuguese which includes a church, friary, monastery and institution, situated on top of the picturesque hillock on the North bank of Netravati River, which is run by the Capuchin Fathers. The famous festival known as “Monti Fest” coinciding with the native festival of Mary is celebrated every year, It is an annual feast of the church coming during harvest season which coincides with Sankranti in Karnataka and Andhra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Onam in Kerala.

The Catholic faithful, including adults and children hailing from Omzoor, Farangipet, Merlapadav, Bantwal, Bellore, Fajir, Padil, Mogarnad and Loreto gathered at the Monte Mariano Church, on Wednesday for the Novena, where Fr Manohar d’souza- Sfo (Secular Franciscan ODesouzahe Superior at Monte Mariano and Fr Jeevan D’mello (In-Charge of Franciscan Brothers) conducted the mass/novena followed by placing of flowers by the children at the statue of Mother Mary.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Manohar D’souza said, ”We should all be proud that ‘Monti Fest’ originated here on 8 September 1763, and 260 years later, we are all happy to celebrate it. We should all know that Monti Fest brings families together, it is the process of sharing responsibility among the family and that is where the fun lies in this festival. Monti festival is the festival of worshipping Mother Nature. Life will become holy while realizing Mother’s love. Creating this valuable love in each and every family is the aim aevery behind this “Monti Fest” celebration. While celebrating this feast of Mother Mary, let us honour our Mother and respect women. Hence we must keep this mother mouthful found with colourful flowers. After the mass/novena to the children and adults”.

