Faithful in Large Numbers Flock Milagres Church for the GOOD FRIDAY Liturgy

Faithful in Large Number Flock Milagres Church for the GOOD FRIDAY Liturgy

Mangaluru: Good Friday is a day of sadness and is observed as a religious holiday. On this day, Catholic churches remain empty and dark with services held in the afternoon. The day is observed during a Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday, though the latter properly refers to the Friday in Easter week.

Good Friday is a day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. Good Friday reminds us how much Jesus loved us through his suffering and death. He died for us and our sins. The liturgical celebration of Good Friday has undergone various changes over the centuries. In the Roman Catholic Church, the Mass is not celebrated on Good Friday, though a liturgy is performed. Good Friday is the day of mourning the world over when Jesus Christ was sacrificed on the Cross for the sins of the world. Believers observe the day with complete fasting and prayer, remembering the great sacrifice of God’s only son. They mourn the death of the Saviour Jesus Christ. In the Roman Catholic Church, the bare sanctuary and the altar and unlighted candles mark the universal sorrow of the church.

Good Friday marks an important day in the holy season of Lent. Jesus celebrated Passover with his 12 disciples, an event which is celebrated on Thursday. During the Passover, Jesus, the son of God, washed the feet of his disciples, including Judas Iscariot who was to betray him for 30 pieces of silver, as a sign of absolute humility. Later, the disciples and Jesus had the Last Supper together.

After Passover, Jesus prayed the whole night. At daybreak, Judas Iscariot and a great crowd armed with swords and clubs came up and said â€˜Hail Masterâ€™ and kissed him. That kiss was a signal to the others who seized Jesus. The chief priest and his followers delivered Jesus to the Roman governor Pilat. When Jesus was accused by the chief priest and his followers, he made no answer. Jesus was then whipped and crowned with thorns and they put scarlet robes upon him. They mocked him saying “Hail, king of Jews”, and they spat upon him and took the reed and struck him on his head. They crucified him and Jesus cried o u t “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”. And died after three hours of agony on the Cross.

On Good Friday, Christians wake up early and have their private sessions of praise and worship in the early morning. They then attend morning church on Friday for the stations of the Cross where they go through the final hours of suffering in the life of Jesus. They accompany him symbolically on his journey to Mount Calvary where he was crucified. They remain in prayer throughout until the hour when Jesus gave up his life at about 3 pm. In the Old Testament, Prophet Isaiah had predicted the sacrifice of Jesus hundreds of years earlier and said Jesus suffered for our sins and narrated how humbly Jesus accepted death for our sake. Most Christians break their fast after the evening prayers with a light meal.

Among the Catholic churches in Mangaluru, that observed Good Friday with Liturgies, Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru was flocked with parishioners of Milagres Church, and faithful from other Catholic churches in the City to partake in the Good Friday liturgy. The main celebrant was Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-the Parish Priest, joined by Fr Ivan D’souza- assistant Parish Priest; Fr Michael Santhumayor- Principal of Milagres Degree College; Fr Joseph Udaya Fernandes- Principal, of Milagres Central School; and Fr Kenneth Crasta- Resident Priest.

Fr Ivan D’Souza led the liturgical service accompanied by all the parish Clergy. Fr Joseph Udaya Fernandes preached the homily reflecting on the power of the cross. He said, ” On this day our focus and attention is on Jesus crucified. From there he comforts us, answers our questions, and he guides us in our lives. A lot of examples of people’s lives show us that those who have put their trust in the cross have never left disappointed. For commoners, the cross is just two pieces of wood on which hangs a man, but for a believer, it is a powerful source of strength. On the cross hangs a man who is life and gives life, who is victorious and makes us victorious”

” The lost glory due to our sinful nature is regained by Jesus on the cross. He became a slave to show his love for his children. A treacherous death, humiliating in all respects, deserving of criminals only, was the way God chose to save humanity. The cross foolishness for some, a shame for others has today become a tree of life. The sufferings Jesus endured on the journey to Calvary when they blindfolded him when they spit on him when they struck him and scourged him, when they crowned him with thorns, when they bore false witness against him, when they read the judgement of a shameful death, when they forced him to carry the cross, when they nailed him to the cross and when he gave up his life on the cross teaches us to make peace with our sufferings too” added Fr Joseph.

He concluded by saying, ” Jesus endured everything for love. His death teaches us humility. His love and humility, his sacrifice and suffering give us strength, reminding us that He walks with us when we endure our way on the cross. The way of the cross doesn’t end today, but what ends is loneliness. Jesus walks along, comforting us and guiding us every day”.

Good Friday Observed At Our Lady Of Miracles Church, Milagres – Album

Like this: Like Loading...