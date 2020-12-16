Spread the love



















Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 3 held



New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested three accused for duping people on the pretext of giving discount on their credit card purchase after registering on their website. Fifteen mobile phones, 2 ATM cards and two spare SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

In October, a complaint was received at the Gandhi Nagar police station wherein the complainant had stated that he received a call where the caller claimed to be the executive of a credit card department. The caller offered him to register on their website, i.e. rewardpointcard.in, with a nominal payment of Rs 10 to get 20-30 per cent discount on shopping.

The complainant went to the site given by the caller and registered himself and filled the details of his card. After registration, despite deduction of Rs 10(processing charge), an amount of Rs 10,000 was deducted from his account without sharing any OTP. A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station.

The Cyber Cell of Shahdara obtained all the relevant details of the caller’s mobile number, cheated amount as well as the website but the exact location of the beneficiary could not be ascertained. The Cyber Cell then activated its informers near the location of the calling point and the ATM transaction areas. The team finally succeeded to arrest the three accused, including one woman, who have been identified as Rajan Kumar Bairwa, Rajesh and Babita.

The accused disclosed that when they used to call their target number by using the data of the credit card holder and tell the necessary information to the target person, they gained the trust of the victims and lured them through offers that if they register themselves on their website by paying a processing fee of Rs 10, they will get 20-30 per cent discount on shopping.

“When the victims enter their information, i.e. credit card number, expiry date, CCV number and OTP on their website, the details can also be seen by them on their admin portal and they uploaded the same information to their merchant for crediting amount in their account. In this process, the complainant need not share his OTP to anyone on phone. After uploading the amount, they routed all the amount to different accounts,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP, Shahdara.