Fake call centre busted in Goa; 14 arrested

The Cyber Crime unit of Goa Police has busted a fake call centre, the police said on Thursday, adding 14 people have been arrested in this connection.



The police said the fake call centre used to dupe US citizens on the pretext of providing technical support.

A police officer said that nine laptops, one tab and four mobile phones, among other items worth Rs 5.5 lakh have been seized.

“They used to convince them that their devices had virus and hackers have gained access to their sensitive information. On the pretext of providing security upgradation of their devices, they used to make them pay through gift cards,” the police officer added.

