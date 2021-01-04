Spread the love



















Fake Currency Notes with Hate Messages in Temple Offering Box – Bishop Urges Action

Mangaluru: The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha condemned dropping fake currency notes with hate messages in the temple offering box and urged for strict action against the culprits.

In a press release, Dr Peter Saldanha stated, “Some perpetrators had dropped fake currency notes with hate messages that have hurt the sentiments of the devotees”. It is a gory crime, and the Mangalore Diocese condemns such acts which lead to communal hatred. It is a cowardly act, and those involved in such acts should be severely punished.”

Bishop Dr Peter also stated, “The district administration, as well as the police department, should take this matter seriously and arrest the culprits. Stringent action should be taken against those involved in such acts. The district administration should take all the measures so that such incidents would not be repeated in future”.