Fake FB account of Karnataka Minister Nirani demands money



Bengaluru: Crooks created a fake Facebook profile of Karnataka minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani and started demanding money from FB users. Nirani, shocked by the development, on Tuesday made an appeal to his friends and supporters not to fall prey to it.

“It has come to my notice that some mischievous elements with fraudulent intent have created a fake account using my name on social media platforms and spreading false messages. They are also demanding money. This is totally false,” he stated.

“Please do not fall prey to such fraudsters and false propaganda. I am contemplating lodging a complaint with Cyber Crime police,” Nirani said.

The crooks after starting a conversation from a fake account of the minister demanded Rs 10,000 claiming that they need money to transfer it to a friend. The development caused a major embarrassment for Nirani as well as the Cyber Cell of the police department which has now taken up the case for investigation.

