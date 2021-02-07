Spread the love



















Fake job racket busted in Varanasi, 4 arrested



Varanasi: In a joint action by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police and Military Intelligence, a gang of miscreants engaged in duping money from unemployed youths in the name of arranging jobs in government institutions, has been busted in Sarnath in Varanasi.

The kingpin and three others were arrested from Sarnath area on Saturday.

Acting on MI inputs, the STF team led by Inspector Anil Singh succeeded in arresting Ramanuj Bhardwaj, Ajay Kumar Gautam, Anil Bharti and Vishvesh Mishra from Sinhpur crossing in Sarnath and Matics computer centre in Sundarpur area.

STF spokesman said that apart from laptops, mobile phones, cheque books, Rs 6,000, eight fake appointment letters of railway and secretariat were recovered from their possession.

Following initial investigation, the STF handed over them to Sarnath police after lodging an FIR under sections of IPC and IT Act.

STF said that MI had collected inputs about this gang earning lakhs of rupees from youths, looking for government jobs, by giving them lucrative proposals.

The gang was targeting youths of Varanasi and neighbouring district by offering proposals for arranging jobs in government institutions including railway, Banaras Hindu University, Lucknow secretariat and others.

This gang was active in the region since 2017 and it had also made fake websites like rac3.org.in and sachivalaya.org.in, said the officials.

More than 60 youths had been duped by it.