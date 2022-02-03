Fake Lease Agreement, Two Arrested for Cheating Woman

Mangaluru: Two persons have been arrested by the Mangalore North Police for preparing a fake lease agreement of Rs 5 lakh and cheating a woman on February 1.

The arrested have been identified as Pradeep alias Deepak Savio Andrade (31) from Kavoor and Imtiyaz (43) from Falnir.

According to the complainant, Priya from Belthangady was working in a Pharmacy in Mangaluru and was searching for a rented house in Mangaluru. In June 2020, the accused Pradeep showed an apartment for lease Rs 5 lakh for two years on K S Rao Road. Priya trusted Pradeep and agreed to take the apartment on lease. Pradeep took Priya to one Brijesh and introduced him as Mohammed Ashraf the apartment owner and signed the lease agreement papers.

Trusting Pradeep, Priya handed over Rs 5 lakh to the apartment owner and moved into the apartment. In February 2021, when the real owner Mohammed Ali came to his apartment, Priya came to know that she was cheated by Pradeep. In this connection, Priya filed a complaint in the Mangalore North Police Station.

On February 1, Pradeep and Imtiyaz were arrested by the police. The accused were involved in cheating cases earlier and cases have been filed against them. They were arrested in three cases and recently released on bail.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar IPS and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and under the guidance of ACP Central Sub-division P A Hegde and the leadership of Mangaluru North PI Raghavendra Byndoor, the operation was carried out by the PSI Gurappa Kanthi, PCs Madeva Mang and Esha Prasad.