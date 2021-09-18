Spread the love



















Fake passport racket busted in Delhi, six arrested



New Delhi: Six people have been arrested for making and using fake passports and 27 such passports in different names seized, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the massive racket was involved in cheating people by preparation of forged documents. The 27 fake passports recovered from the accused were of Bangladesh, 10 Indian, and 2 of Nepal.

The racket came to light when on September 11, Sahidul Sekh, along with Fozil Rabbi Shipon, and Akhtauzzaman Talukder, sought to board a Qatar Airways flight to Doha from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, but on checking by the CISF, it was found that their documents were fake.

After sustained interrogation, Sekh and Shipon revealed that they met Talukder in Delhi and he arranged their journey for Serbia in lieu of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 2,50,000, respectively. A raid was conducted at Talukder’s premises in the Sarai Kale Khan area and the fake passports were recovered.

Talukder had opened two fake companies in the name of Aatituk Import and Export OPC Pvt Ltd and Aatituk Construction Pvt Ltd, and used to procure fake visas of various countries in the name of these companies.

“The cheque books issued from various banks in the name of Aatituk Import and Export OPC Pvt Ltd have also been recovered from his residence. Other seized items include computers, laptop, mobile phones, and immigration and visa stamps of various countries,” police said.

Later, it was found that both the arrested passengers and the agent were having possession of both Indian as well as Bangladeshi passports.

During interrogation, Talukder revealed the names of other accused — Saurabh Ghosh alias Bashir, Fahim Khan, and Vibhor Saini — who were a part of this racket. After conducting multiple raids, all were found, taking the number of those arrested to six.

