Spread the love



















Fake SIM card racket busted in J&K



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday that it has busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla district.

“The accused person would issue fake SIM cards after managing forged documents.

“Three persons, Owais Farooq Waza, Suhail Aziz and Javid Ahmad Kanjwal, all residents of Baramulla, have been arrested in this case.

“Incriminating material including mobile phones along with SIM cards, electronic gadgets and documents have been recovered from their possession.

“Case under sections of UA (P) Act and IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on”, police said.

Like this: Like Loading...