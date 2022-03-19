Fallen Tree near Nehru Maidan Football Ground Entrance since 2 WEEKS a RISK for PEDESTRIANS

Mangaluru: We look at trees as a benign benefit of nature, but when they fall the consequences can be awful. The law approaches falling trees or falling branches as it does most things, by saying those responsible for the tree must take reasonable care to avoid accidents. The law rarely demands an absolute guarantee; it demands only that reasonable care be taken to avoid likely injury. That is the balance between those responsible for something, such as a tree, which can cause injury, and those walking beneath it who could be injured.

While pruning trees is a must for their health and people’s safety, the Mangaluru City Corporation often comes in for brickbats for the manner in which it goes about this too. Citizens had enough and are demanding that the civic agency wake up. MCC, which is supposed to take precautions against trees being uprooted in rain, has been negligent. With a shortage of staff, MCC lacks to identify the weak trees vulnerable to gusty winds and rain and take necessary action before the monsoon sets in. But Mangalureans, who have to put up with their streets strewn with fallen trees and branches for days, have to bear the brunt and take the risk while crossing these fallen trees or branches.

One example of a fallen tree due to its weak base during the recent early morning near the Nehru Maidan Football ground since two weeks has been a safety hazard and risk for pedestrians- and no one until today has taken any action in removing the tree and debris. Seems like the officials at the district administration or MCC give a damn about peoples’ lives. Crossing this fallen tree, people have been tripping over and getting injured, just like a elderly man that Team Mangalorean noticed, tripped while crossing the tree, resulting in bruises to his hands.

It is a scene that is played out in every spell of heavy rain. Once the storm passes, the city is strewn with uprooted trees and fallen branches that remain on the streets for days at times until angry people complain about them restricting movement in their neighbourhoods. Even if a few fallen trees are reported, the figure could be even higher as not all tree falls are reported. At many spots trees left two-wheelers, cars and even houses damaged as they came crashing down. City environmentalists say that MCC has too much on its plate and not enough resources to be able to run the city efficiently. “For a city like Mangaluru, it should have enough teams to manage tree falls. Then how can we expect it to clear the streets of fallen trees immediately?” said an activist

In his view, the MCC should rope in NGOs and other institutions to help it tackle the situation.“ It could take the help of NGOs and other organisations to clear the fallen trees,” he suggests. “Identifying weak and old trees is a continuous process. They should be removed before the monsoon sets in,” he recommends. Also maintaining that trimming and pruning of trees should be done sensibly, he says, “ We cannot chop off everything that touches an electric pole. This will only shift the centre of balance in the trees. Pruning and trimming should be done scientifically as otherwise even healthy trees , whose balance has shifted, can come down in rain.”

Like this fallen tree near the football ground entrance for a couple of weeks, those using the ground to play might have never complained to the MCC officials- guess they were waiting for Team Mangalorean to do the job. A NGO vehicle which used to go into the football ground to feed the homeless, with no other choice has to park by the roadside and serve the homeless with food packets. Two-wheelers have to bear all the consequences to go around the fallen tree to enter the ground. And still no one has complained or rectified the problem. Team Mangalorean hopes that at least this report will wake MCC officials to take action and clear the fallen tree which is blocking the ground entrance and also posing danger to the people.

PORTION OF THE FOOTBALL GROUND HAS BEEN A URINATING SPOT FOR HOMELESS AND OTHERS

In spite of a message on the wall which clearly says “NO URINATING HERE” in Kannada, still ignorant men are seen urinating and the entire area stinks. There is also a pile of garbage at the far end of the ground filled with empty food wrappers/boxes, used liquor sachets/bottles, paan and gutka waste, among others. Sadly MCC had turned a blind eye, with its officials sitting in comfort in their AC cabins, neglecting the civic issues. Bah humbug!