Families of 4 top TV soaps to appear in ‘Banni Chow’ wedding sequence



Mumbai: From peppy wedding songs to dainty chandeliers and beautifully decorated stage, the sets of the reality show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ is all dolled up for the wedding sequence of ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ with Yuvan (Pravisht Mishra) and Banni (Ulka Gupta).

As the show brings different families who are a part of daily soaps, such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and ‘Imlie’, together, this week’s episode will be centred around the wedding sequence from the show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

The families are split into two groups — ladke wale (groom’s family) and ladki wale (bride’s family). This week’s big prize will be the ‘shagun’ for Banni and Yuvan. The makers have created the set to recreate a wedding and tried every trick in the trade to make it look realistic and entertaining.

The format of the show will remain the same as the families that are part of the fictional dramas compete each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as ‘The Best Parivaar’.

Ulka, who plays Banni, said: “We diligently work on our own sets throughout the week. I’m quite happy when we have these little gatherings and shoot with our larger star parivaar. Every week I look forward to shooting for ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’.”

She added: “And the fact that the entire episode this week is devoted to my wedding to Yuvan. It is much more important to me. I sincerely hope the audience enjoys the lavish wedding.”

‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ airs on Star Plus at 8 pm.

