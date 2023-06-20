Family alleges farmer crushed to death in K’taka village for stopping trucks

Chikkaballapura: After a policeman was killed by sand mafia in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district, the family of a farmer has alleged that he was also murdered for opposing the movement of trucks carrying granite through the agricultural fields.

Raghavendra, a resident of Addagalla village in the district, was killed on June 18, the family alleged.

Sources said that Raghavendra had opposed the movement of the heavily loaded trucks and had forced them to stop. It is alleged that he was hit by a truck on the same evening.

Severely injured Raghavendra was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The locals and family are alleging that the police, mine and geology department and RTO are involved with the granite mafia and are trying to hush up the case.

Jurisdictional Paresandra police have registered a case under IPC Section 338, which is a bailable offence.

Sources said that the police have exerted pressure on father Baiyanna of the deceased not to register a case of murder. IPC 338 says whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or personal safety of others, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or with both.

The police action has raised suspicion and locals are alleging that cops were colluding with the owner of the quarry.

