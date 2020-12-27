Spread the love



















Family blames police torture after woman commits suicide



Gurugram: A team of cyber crime police station sector-19 of the Faridabad police faced serious allegations in a suicide case of a 22-year-old woman after her family filed a complaint against the Faridabad police alleging it thrased and abused the deceased and her family members.

The deceased identified as Asha, resident of Rajendra Park, allegedly committed on Saturday morning and the family has refused to take the body demanding stern action against the policemen involved in the incident.

Sources said that the cyber crime police station team of the Faridabad police conducted a raid in a house located at Rajendra Park area in Gurugram on Friday night around 11.30 p.m. looking for a man identified as Shankar who was involved in a cheating case registered against him.

It is also alleged that Shankar had also helped his accomplice in escaping from the custody of the Faridabad police in Gurugram on Friday.

Sandeep, the complainant in this case, said that the Faridabad police had beaten Shankar’s wife and his sister Asha to inquire about his hideout and later took his wife to Faridabad.

“The victim Asha informed me on Friday night that the police had taken her sister-in-law to Faridabad. I reached their house on Saturday morning. The Faridabad police even misbehaved with me, they took my phone and slapped me while asking about Shankar. They even took me to Faridabad cyber crime police station, beat me brutally in front of Shankar’s wife and and demanded Rs 10 lakh in lieu Shankar,” Sandeep told over the phone.

“The victim took this extreme step due to the Faridabad police pressure. We need stern actions against the guilty policemen of the Faridabad police involved in this case,” the complainant said.

“We have received a complaint in this matter. The station house officer of the Rajendra Park police station is probing further investigation in the case. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Rajeev Kumar, ACP (Udyog Vihar).