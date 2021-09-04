Spread the love



















Family Members Allege Sandesh was Torturing Soumyshree

Udupi: “People should stop sharing false information about the death of Soumyashree. We have already lost our daughter and are not ready to spoil our family reputation because of the false messages”, said family members of Soumyashree, who was murdered by her boyfriend recently.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Press Club, Soumyashree’s sister-in-law Deekshitha said, “In some of the media and also on social media, people have been circulating messages that Sandesh Kulal and Soumyashree were in a relationship for 8 years which is far from the truth. They have been friends for the last 3.5 years. When we came to know about the relationship between Soumyashree with Sandesh, we agreed to their marriage, but Sandesh’s family members objected”.

Deekshitha further said, “Soumyashree’s parents met Sandesh Kulal’s family and asked them to fix the marriage. But Sandesh was not ready for the marriage and was giving reasons every time. Even Soumyashree’s father had requested Sandesh but he was not ready to get married. We even asked Sandesh to get registered marriage but he refused to do so. In between, my father-in-law had a heart attack, and he was admitted to the hospital where he was treated for nearly 10 days and after recovery, he was discharged. His last wish was to see Soumyashree’s marriage, so we tried to convince Sandesh to get married but he did not agree”.

Deekshitha also said, “Disturbed Soumyashree decided to break the relationship with Sandesh. She asked us to find a life partner for her so that she could fulfil her father’s last wish. Accordingly, we found a groom for Soumyashree and her engagement was fixed. Angered by this, Sandesh started to torture Soumyashree. Unable to bear his torture, Soumyashree had filed a complaint against him in the Udupi Women’s police station a month back. The police had called Sandesh to the police station and had taken an undertaking that he would not trouble her again”.

“Soumayshree’s marriage was fixed on September 20, and she had decided to resign from her job. On August 30, she resigned from her job in the Bank of Baroda, Santhekatte Branch. On that fateful evening, after the send-off at the bank, she was returning home on her two-wheeler, when Sandesh came on a motorbike, waylaid and stabbed her. She later breathed her last at the hospital”, said Deekshitha.

“After the death of Soumyashree people have been spreading fake information about her, which hurts us a lot. People should know the truth before publishing fake news about anyone. Hope people who have been spreading false rumours about Soumyashree understand the truth”, said Deekshitha.

Soumyashree’s mother Susheela, Brother Sunil, family members Yathish, Ashok Kumar Alevoor and Somshekar were also present during the press meet.

