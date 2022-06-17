Family Needs Help to Trace 42-year-old Man Missing Since June 14

Mangaluru: Mohammed Ashfaq (42) from Tokkottu has been reported missing since June 14.

A complaint has been filed by Mohammed’s wife Afreen in the Pandeshwar Police Station. The complaint stated that Mohammed Ashfaq ran a tissue-producing factory in Thokkottu and was also selling ghee. Every day Mohammed used to go to the factory at 9:00 am and return home at midnight. On June 14 morning at 9:30 pm, Mohammed left saying that he was going to the factory and never returned.

Family members tried to contact Mohammed but his mobile was switched off. Earlier whenever he would be delayed from returning home, he would inform his wife. On June 13, he spoke to his mother and said that his mobile was not working properly and that he would be giving it for repair.

Mohammed Ashfaq is 5.5 feet in height with a wheatish complexion. When Mohammed was last seen, he was wearing jeans and a grey-blue coloured shirt. Mohammed speaks Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam and English.

Anyone aware of his whereabouts is requested to contact the Pandeshwar Police Station.