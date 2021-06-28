Spread the love



















Family of 6 commits suicide in Yadgiri



Yadgiri (Karnataka): Shockwave spread across Shahapur taluka of Yadgir district where six members belonging to a family committed suicide by jumping into an open farm pond on Monday afternoon, said the police.

Shahapur taluka is around 550 kms from Bengaluru, and is part of one of the most backward districts of the state, where migration of labourers is quite often reported.

According to the police the deceased were identified as Bhimaraya Surapura, 45 and Shantamma, 36, while their children were – Sumitra, 13, Sridevi 12, Shivaraj, 9 and Lakshmi, 8.

The police suspect that the family was dependent on agriculture and prima facie investigations reveal that they were debt-ridden and private money lenders were harassing them.

“This incident appears to be a suicide pact between family as the couple seem to have pushed their kids into this pond and then jumped into it. We have fished out their bodies with the help of the district fire department’s team of divers,” explained the police.

“We are still ascertaining the veracity of allegations levelled by residents of Doranahalli village, who had accused that private financiers were harassing this family,” said the police.

The police has registered a case and is investigating.

