Family of Four Death Case in Morgans Gate, Woman Arrested for Abetting Crime

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of four of a family at Morgans Gate on December 10.

The arrested has been identified as Noor Jahan.

Addressing the media persons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “On December 8, a family of four were found dead at Morgans Gate. The head of the family, Nagesh before committing suicide had sent a voice message to the police and a Suo Moto case was filed under section 306 IPC (Abettement of Suicide). In this connection, we had taken a woman into custody for questioning. During investigations, it was revealed that deceased Vijaylakshmi along with her husband and children were residing four years in the same apartment building where Noor Jahan resides. Later Vijayalakshmi and her family shifted to Morgans Gate, but Vijayalakshmi continued to visit Noor Jahan’s house for work. Meanwhile, Nagesh used to abuse and assault Vijayalakshmi and Vijayalakshmi shared her problems with Noor Jahan”.

Police Commissioner further said, “Noor Jahan being a Matchmaker and when Vijayalakshmi told her problems to Noor Jahan, she asked Vijayalakshmi to divorce Nagesh and assured Vijayalakshmi of finding suitable boy from her community. Noor Jahan even advised Vijayalakshmi to convert to Islam along with her two children. Noor Jahan had also taken Vijayalakshmi’s photograph to find a Muslim groom for her and in this connection, Nagesh had a fight with Noor Jahan. Nagesh had also consulted an advocate in case Vijayalakshmi filed for a divorce. There were differences between Vijayalakshmi and Nagesh. On December 7, night both Nagesh and Vijayalakshmi had a fight after which Nagesh had smotheredVijayalakshmi with a pillow and later killed both the children by suffocating them. Later on December 8 morning, Nagesh hanged himself. We have arrested Noor Jahan after getting all the evidence against her.”

Noor Jahan has been arrested under section 306 IPC and produced before the court where she was remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read