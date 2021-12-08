Family of Four including 2 Children Commit Suicide

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a family of four committed suicide at Morgans Street here on December 8.

The deceased have been identified as Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4), natives of Beelagi, Bagalakot.

According to the primary reports, Nagesh was working as the driver and his wife Vijayalaxmi was working as a Security guard.

When the police reached the spot Nagesh was found hanging and Vijayalaxmi along with the children are suspected to be poisoned.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating.