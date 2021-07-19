Spread the love



















Fan Of Romcom Movies? 14 Phere Premiering On ZEE5 Is The One To Look Out For

If you are big fan of romantic comedies, ZEE5 is all set to treat you with its new original ‘14 Phere’. While the film will take upon relevant social issues, it also promises an entertaining ride for the masses. To be precise, 14 Phere will be laden with a tale of swoon-worthy romance while being grounded with reality.

Featuring Vikrant Massey with his boy-next-door looks and Kriti Kharbanda in a witty character, ZEE5’s 14 Phere seems to have a quirky take on marriage. Talking about the story, it revolves around lovebirds Sanjay and Aditi who find themselves entangled in societal stereotypes related to inter-caste marriages. Well, the couple is not going to be bound by these ‘worn-out ideas cast in stone’ neither they have plans to elope in a filmy way. And that’s where the real fun begins!

The film portrays Sanjay and Aditi’s escapades as they find a mid-way to resolve their problems. Forging a seemingly flawless plan, the duo tries to pull off the impossible by tricking their respective families and getting married. Well, as easy as it may sound, it would definitely bring in a whirlwind of conflicts for Sanjay and Aditi. And that’s what 14 Phere is all about. While the film will reinforce the power of love, it will also give the audience hope along with ample laughs.

Unlike other rom-com films, 14 Phere not only aims to entertain the viewers but also sheds light on numerous societal issues that continue to torment society even in the 21st century. Through Sanjay and Aditi’s journey of love, the film portrays the conflicts of modern-age romance which is bound with familial pressures. Moreover, the story has layers of social drama and that’s another interesting part of this upcoming film.

Keeping aside the gloomy part, 14 Phere also offers the fresh chemistry between Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. The two lead actors have already made a special place in the hearts of the audience with their individual projects. And now, with the duo coming in as a fresh pair for this rom-com, 14 Phere is nothing but a great treat for their fans.

Besides Vikrant and Kriti, the movie also features Gauahar Khan, Yamini Das, and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles. So, it’s a team of talented artists that will entertain the viewers with their quirky, witty, yet relatable characters. The story of 14 Phere is penned by Manoj Kalwani which offers a blend of twisted story arcs and well-written characters. By the end of the film, the audience would definitely have an unexpected empathy towards the lifelike characters of the film.

Director Devanshu Singh has come up with slice-of-life storytelling for 14 Phere. With ample drama, noteworthy twists, great laughs, and swoon-worthy romance, the film will be a complete package of entertainment. Moreover, 14 Phere will be a treat for the fans obsessed with the genre of romantic comedy movies.

So, be ready to join Sanjay and Aditi’s quirky journey towards the ‘nearly-impossible’ marriage. Get your annual subscription starting at Rs. 499 to watch 14 Phere exclusively on ZEE5, premiering on July 23. Also, explore a lot of other popular movies and web series with subscriptions.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...