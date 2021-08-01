Spread the love



















Farewell to Fr Clifford the principal of St Lawrence school, Bondel

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

The honourable dignitaries of St Lawrence English Medium School headed by the Correspondent Rev. Fr.Andrew Leo D’Souza, Assistant Parish Priest Rev Fr Rupesh Tauro, Mr Reginald D’Souza – The Vice -President of Parish Pastoral Council Bondel, Members of the managing committee of st Lawrence school, PTA executive committee members and the staff bid farewell to the Headmaster Rev Fr Clifford Simon Pinto on 31st July 2021.

The program began at 10.30 a.m. with the prayer service. The teachers of the school performed a short cultural programme. During the stage program, the Principal Fr Clifford was honoured by the dignitaries.

Fr Clifford thanked all the teachers for their support throughout the 3 years of his service. The Correspondent Rev. Fr Andrew D’Souza thanked Fr Clifford for his selfless service.

