Farewell to the II PU Commerce & Arts Students at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru : An adieu to the II PUC Commerce and Arts students was held in the college auditorium of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. The Chief Guest of the programme was Prof. Maria C D’Costa, Member, Academic Council, Mangalore University. After retiring as an English professor and Head of Department, Roshni Nilaya in 2006, she founded the Uxcel Institute where she trains students, professionals and entrepreneurs for further excellence.

In her energetic and motivational speech, she encouraged the students to build a high self-esteem. She said that only when they think of themselves as capable,they will succeed. She referred to the outgoing students as “stars”, for they would illuminate the light of their Alma mater to the greater good of the nation & world. Prof. Maria D’Costa was appreciative of the meticulous organization of the event by staff and students and especially the paramount importance the institution gave for prayer, which she felt along with positivity and perseverance will enable in refining their personality. She envisaged that the students will radiate brilliance if they can also imbibe the virtues of obedience, humility, forgiveness and suggested them to be obedient to parents, elders and to those who mean wisdom, knowledge and understanding. The chief guest finally wished that every child who passes through the mighty portals of St Aloysius will emerge as true heroes & heroines on their own terms.

To beseech the divine intervention, the programme commenced with an interreligious prayer, integrating the four “C”s of Jesuit education, commitment, compassion, competence and conscience. A benediction was offered by Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, which sought out to ignite the hearts of the youngsters with the Ignatian value “MAGIS”, spreading the essence of true Jesuit education that permeates all souls towards better humanity. A welcome dance by IPU students elated the spirits of all gathered. The class representatives also put up a collage of paintings during the candle lighting ceremony which depicted the life of students at SAPUC.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. In his address to the students he mentioned that the students are undergoing a strange transition under the present circumstances. He felt that crisis was another word for learning and during these testing times, students have adjusted to the new changes quite well and worked collectively to get solutions to enrich their learning and also continue with extra-curricular activities. Fr Principal asked the outgoing students to remember the Jesuit teachings of compassion, especially for those less fortunate and acceptance of others’ faiths and beliefs.

Students who excelled in academics, curricular & co-curricular activities were also recognized and felicitated during the occasion. A short cultural programme consisting of a farewell song, thematic dance, music and a video presentation that depicted the glimpses of their two years at SAPUC was arranged by the I PU Students. Student of II PU Delice Mendes and Sakshi Kamath worded out the nostalgia and imprint of the institution in moulding their personalities, resounding “Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian”.

‘Poems from the back bench’ by First PU student Aaron Patrao was also released during the event. Finance officer, Rev. Fr Vinod Paul SJ, Campus minister Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’ Souza and Muralikrishna G M, and the convenors Mrs Shirley Reema & Mrs Diana Mary also graced the dais.The programme concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Mrs Deepti Rani, Department of Commerce. I PU students Ms Adora and Krithin compered the programme.