Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha



New Delhi: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition members on Monday.

The opposition demanded a discussion on the Bill, which was passed by voice vote.

The three Bills that have been repealed are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. after it.

The government is expected to table the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday itself.