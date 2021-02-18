Spread the love



















Farm movement set to extend to Bengal, says Tikait



New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farm movement would extend to the state of West Bengal in the coming days.

Speaking to IANS, Tikait said, “Is West Bengal an outside state? Then why can’t we go to West Bengal? The farmers there are not getting good rates for their crops.”

He further said that Bengal is near the sea and the farmers there involved in fish farming are a troubled lot.

Tikait added that imports are increasing there while many fishermen have lost their lives in Bengal.

He said they are planning to go to West Bengal not because it is a poll-bound state, but to further spread awareness about the farmers’ issue.

Tikait also said that a mahapanchayat will be held in West Bengal in the coming days.